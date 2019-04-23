This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 April, 2019
History to be made in France with appointment of female referee for Ligue 1 fixture

Stephanie Frappart will take charge of the meeting of Amiens and Strasbourg this weekend.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 4:53 PM
33 minutes ago 324 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4603547
Stephanie Frappart pictured during the Uefa Women's European Championships in 2017.
Image: Mike Egerton
Stephanie Frappart pictured during the Uefa Women's European Championships in 2017.
Stephanie Frappart pictured during the Uefa Women's European Championships in 2017.
Image: Mike Egerton

A MEN’S TOP-FLIGHT game in France will be refereed by a woman for the first time this weekend when Stephanie Frappart takes charge of the Ligue 1 game between Amiens and Strasbourg, the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced.

Frappart, 35, makes the step-up having been a referee in France’s Ligue 2 since 2014. She will also referee at the Women’s World Cup, which will be held in France in June and July.

The FFF said the appointment for Sunday’s match followed a request from Fifa to help referees involved in the World Cup “prepare in the best conditions”.

Germany’s Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee in one of the top European leagues when she took charge of a Bundesliga match between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen in September 2017. 

© – AFP, 2019

