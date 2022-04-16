Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Meadow in the mix, Maguire struggles at LPGA Lotte Championship lead

The Northern Ireland native is in a tie for fourth heading into the final round.

By AFP Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 9:16 AM
1 hour ago 530 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740168
Image: Gerry Angus
Image: Gerry Angus

NORTHERN IRELAND’S Stephanie Meadow is just four shots off the lead after a third round 69 at the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire carded a 76 and is six over after a few challenging days.  

South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo had two late birdies to maintain her three-shot lead, meanwhile.

Kim, 26, posted an even-par 72 at Hoakalei Country Club for a 10-under-par total of 206 going into Saturday’s final round.

She was three strokes clear of American Brianna Do and Japan’s Hinako Shibuno. Do matched the low round of the day with a five-under-par 67 while Shibuno signed for a 68.

It was a further stroke back to Meadow and South Korean Lee So-mi, who both carded 69s for 210.

Kim, the world number 13 whose four LPGA titles include a major triumph at the 2014 Evian Championship, opened the day with a three-shot lead that dwindled with her bogeys at the seventh and 12th.

But she birdied the par-four 14th and almost holed out for an eagle from a greenside bunker at 18.

“It was very important because it was a matter of over-par or not,” she said of her finishing birdie. “I had a chance at the 16th hole, but I missed so I was a little angry. Now I feel much better since I made a birdie on the last hole.”

Kim said the windy conditions were difficult.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“There was a lot of wind going back and forth,” she said. “I think it was difficult because it was not specifically (in one) direction.”

Do, chasing a first LPGA title, got off to a hot start with birdies at her first three holes, finishing with six birdies and one bogey.

Shibuno surged late, with birdies at the 10th, 11th, 14th and 17th in a bogey-free effort.

Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who won last year at Kapolei before the tournament moved this year to Hoakalei, carded a one-over 73 that left her at one-over for the tournament and tied for 33rd.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie