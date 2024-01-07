Waterford star Stephen Bennett battling career-threatening injury

2020 ALL-STAR AND Hurler of the Year nominee Stephen Bennett is battling a career-threatening hip injury, according to Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald.

“How Stephen is actually togging out is beyond me,” Fitzgerald revealed after Sunday’s Munster Hurling League win over Tipperary. “Lesser players would be gone.

“The advice he got was to go and not play. Stephen Bennett being Stephen Bennett, he doesn’t want that. Ye probably didn’t know that but that’s how bad it was with him, the news he got.

“He is training away and he wants to get back and play for us but he will be in a bit of pain.”

Bennett received two double hip operations by the age of 20 and got more bad news recently. “The medical advice was ‘You need to do a job and a serious job.’ If he gets the serious job, he won’t be playing hurling again.”

The All-Ireland minor and Under 21 winner has been part of the Déise senior set-up since 2014. The Ballysaggart ace finished as top scorer in the 2020 championship with 1-54 and was shortlisted for Hurler of the Year.

“He is going to try everything he can, that’s the type of bloke he is,” Fitzgerald added.

“We didn’t force him into this, it’s Stephen’s decision. He loves playing for Waterford and I just hope people appreciate what he is putting his body through. We’ve just got to go with his programme, get it done as good as we can and see where it takes us.”

Jamie Barron and Tadhg De Burca also sat out Sunday’s win over Tipp. “I think Jamie will be back training with us in the next two weeks. Tadhg is probably four weeks away from joining the squad. We’ve got to make sure that we get that spot on. He is working very well.”

Defender Iarlaith Daly is expected to return to Waterford training shortly.