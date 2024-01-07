Fitzgerald fires 0-10 as Waterford beat Tipperary to reach Munster league final

Waterford 1-22

Tipperary 1-20

Tomás McCarthy reports from Fraher Field

WATERFORD ARE THROUGH to the Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final on 21 January, injury-time points from Padraig Fitzgerald, Reuben Halloran and Seanie Callaghan edged them past 14-man Tipperary on a bright but bitterly cold January afternoon in Dungarvan.

Fitzgerald finished as top scorer for the winners with 0-10 while Jack Prendergast shot 1-3 from play. Tipp lost Robert Byrne to a straight red card on 24 minutes but battled back from nine points down in the second half. Sean Ryan struck 1-12 for Liam Cahill’s charges.

There was a covering of frost in front of the stand but sun covered the rest of the pitch. The match was delayed by five minutes due to crowd congestion at the turnstiles. 1,500 tickets were pre-sold for this fixture.

The teams bore little resemblance to their last competitive meeting in the Munster championship last May. Davy Fitzgerald gave Cillian Bonnar his first start at corner forward. Waterford All-Stars Jamie Barron, Tadhg De Búrca and Stephen Bennett all took their seats in the stand. Premier boss Liam Cahill gave opportunities to Danny Slattery, Conor Whelan, Sean Hayes, Andrew Ormond and Mikey O’Shea.

It may be early January but there was no holding back from either side. Padraig Fitzgerald nailed four points for the hosts inside nine minutes (three from frees). Conor Prunty was prominent as an attacking wing back. Jack Prendergast and Michael Kiely gave Waterford a 6-4 lead by the quarter hour mark. Sean Ryan’s fifth point of the afternoon and one from Mikey O’Shea levelled the match at seven apiece.

On 24 minutes, Tipp centre-back Robert Byrne was sent off for a wild pull across Jack Prendergast. Padraig Fitzgerald converted the subsequent free. Fitzgerald then passed inside to Prendergast in the 26th minute and he struck the post. The Lismore man drilled low to the net at the second attempt (1-8 to 0-7).

Tipperary's Robert Byrne sees red. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Sean Ryan struck his sixth point from a free but it was all Waterford until the half time break. Patrick Curran produced two from play before Fitzgerald showed lovely close control to fire over off his left. His seventh of the opening period.

1-12 to 0-8 in favour of the home side at the interval.

Prendergast and Cillian Bonnar extended Waterford’s lead early in the second half. On 44 minutes, Sean Walsh was denied a goal by Tipp goalkeeper Barry Hogan after a slick passing move involving Michael Kiely and Bonnar. Padraig Fitzgerald and Tom Barron stretched the home advantage to nine after 45 minutes (1-16 to 0-10).

Conor Whelan in action for Tipperary against Waterford. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Tipp didn’t throw in the towel as Sean Ryan, Sean Kenneally and Alan Tynan all raised white flags. With fifteen minutes left, Mark Kehoe found Ryan and the Templederry Kenyons man rattled the far corner of the net (1-17 to 1-15). Another Ryan free made it a one point game.

Prendergast replied at the other end but two Ryan frees levelled it at 1-18 apiece. Tipp made eight second-half subs and one of those fresh bodies Cathal Quinn squeezed them a point up entering four minutes of added time (1-20 to 1-19). Those late efforts from Fitzgerald, Reuben Halloran and Seanie Callaghan sent the locals home happy.

Scorers for Waterford: Padraig Fitzgerald 0-10 (0-6f), Jack Prendergast 1-3, Tom Barron, Patrick Curran 0-2 each, Seanie Callaghan, Reuben Halloran, PJ Fanning, Cillian Bonnar, Michael Kiely 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Sean Ryan 1-12 (0-9f), Alan Tynan 0-2, Cian O’Dwyer, Joe Fogarty, Andrew Ormond, Mikey O’Shea, Sean Kenneally, Cathal Quinn 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

7. Mairtin Power (Clonea), 3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 4. Brian Looby (Abbeyside)

2. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 8. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater), 5. PJ Fanning (Mount Sion)

11. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan), 9. Seamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

6. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart), 10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 14. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)

22. Cillian Bonnar (Dunhill), 12. Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), 15. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

Subs

13. Seanie Callaghan (Abbeyside) for Bonnar (53)

18. Willie Hahessy (Clonea) for Looby (60)

17. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle) for Walsh (61)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Danny Slattery (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane McDonaghs)

5. Conor Whelan (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), 6. Robert Byrne (Portroe), 7. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

8. John Campion (Drom & Inch), 9. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

10. Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny), 11. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall), 12. Sean Hayes (Kiladangan)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 14. Mikey O’Shea (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), 15. Sean Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

Subs

23. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill) for Whelan (HT)

18. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og) for Campion (HT)

25. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Hayes (HT)

22. Brian McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney) for O’Shea (HT)

24. Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs) for Morgan (39)

21. Sean Kenneally (Moneygall) for Ormond (49)

20. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash) for Fogarty (54)

26. Billy Seymour (Kiladangan) for O’Dwyer (61)

Referee: Simon Stokes (Cork)