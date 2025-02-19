Shamrock Rovers boss blasts FAI - 'You don’t understand Irish football... That’s not how we treat each other'

SHAMROCK ROVERS BOSS Stephen Bradley has launched a passionate defence of those working on the ground in Irish football but is adamant that the right people are not running the FAI.

After describing Republic of Ireland men’s manager Heimir Hallgrimsson as “ridiculous and out of touch” last Sunday for comments about Rovers’ players needing “a career change” to play for the international team, Bradley detailed further frustrations with those in power at the top of the Irish game and sought to clarify why he spoke out so vociferously.

Bradley revealed that he had submitted programme notes for the weekend’s Dublin derby with Bohemians at Aviva Stadium on 28 January, in which he laid out his anger at the manner of the dismissal of former senior women’s team assistant manager Colin Healy.

Healy has written a lengthy complaint to the FAI board about the reasons for the non-renewal of his contract last December, and released his own detailed statement on the matter.

The FAI responded to that statement at the unveiling of Carla Ward as manager, with chief executive David Courell and chief football officer Marc Canham insisting it was a “football decision” and that “we didn’t give Colin any absolute guarantees or assurances that his contract would be renewed.”

Bradley said that Healy’s treatment was “a tipping point” for him and that is why he sought to use his programme notes for last Sunday’s historic game – played in front of a record League of Ireland attendance of 33,208 – as a vehicle to speak up.

Advertisement

However, Rovers officials were informed by counterparts at Bohemians that an oversight on their part meant the programme notes were not included. Bohs boss Alan Reynolds also did not have notes published.

“I spoke after the [Bohs] game not out of anger or emotion of losing. It was out of….I’d given programme notes somehow they go missing and don’t show up in the programme. I’m very passionate about the league.

“I love the league, love the club. I spoke about that. I spoke about the Irish manager’s comments. I spoke about Colin Healy, how he has been treated has been disgraceful,” Bradley said.

“I understand to a certain extent what Colin and his family have gone through in last 18 months. He’s lost his wife [after battling cancer]. I’ve lost my Mam, I’m in at the moment with (his son) Josh.

“I could fully understand where Colin is emotionally, how he’s feeling these past 18 months. I was down at the funeral, his son got up and spoke. He was incredible. Football can be a horrible game. Colin is one of the nicest men you’ll come across. For us, to treat one of our best young coaches and manager how we treated him, shouldn’t be acceptable.

“I feel the position I’m in, I’m privileged to be in, I’m passionate about this league, about growing it, not just on the pitch, but with managers and coaches.

“We’ve got some really brilliant coaches and managers and they’ve got to have respect. It’s why I’m pushing for the LMA (League Managers’ Association) to get off the ground. We’re nearly there.

“How Colin was treated can’t be acceptable. It’s not acceptable. Considering what he and his family are going through, he has to be dealt with more compassion and respect than what he was.

“I’ve a responsibility to speak up when I see wrong. I think that’s wrong. I think how he was treated in a difficult moment in his life is wrong. I’m not going to sit there and accept that and take it and move on because it doesn’t affect me directly.

When asked directly if he felt the right people are running Irish football, Bradley responded: “No. No.”

When asked directly about what they are doing wrong and what they’re doing right, Bradley responded: “I couldn’t tell you what they’re doing wrong because we haven’t got enough time. We’d need a long chat. Looking at the treatment of Colin, you don’t understand Irish football, you don’t understand Irish people. That’s not how we treat each other.

“For too long they’ve been allowed treat us like that and it needs to stop. People lose their jobs in football – I could get sacked tomorrow – you understand that as a manager, but there’s way of doing your business.

“Colin’s situation smacks of arrogance and disrespect. The short answer is no. You have to understand that football is not run on Powerpoint presentations, you’ve got to understand that. It’s about people, about connections, about understanding that we’re not just little old Ireland, give us a tap on the back and off you go.”

When asked if he had faith in FAI CEO Courell and chief football officer Canham, Bradley responded: “Look, like I said, how long did it take us to get a manager? He [Hallgrimsson] was the first choice?

“I could go on and on, but the Colin stuff tipped me over the edge. It’s not good enough. The only player I can think of who spoke out was Denise O’Sullivan. We can’t go back to the days of it being a dictatorship, people are afraid to speak.

“I’m not afraid to. I’m employed by Shamrock Rovers and will do my best to defend this club and league. I love the league, I want to grow it and I think I’ve a duty of care to speak up when I see wrong.”

Related Reads Shamrock Rovers manager's stinging attack on 'ridiculous and out of touch' Ireland boss Reynolds hopes Bohs return to the Aviva again following Rovers victory A relentless spirit: Sligo Rovers building towards a different kind of future

It was at this point that the Rovers media official on hand for the press conference asked that questions return to the topic of tomorrow’s UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-off second leg with Molde in Tallaght Stadium.

The Hoops have a 1-0 lead from Norway last week but Bradley was asked again at the end of the conference whether Hallgrimsson or anyone from the FAI had been in contact since last Sunday.

He confirmed that they were not, and the 40-year-old added: “We’re doing our bit in this league. Up and down the country everyone is doing their hardest to develop their club. You would have to ask them, but I think it’s quite obvious it [a disconnect] is there. I don’t understand it, it goes against their whole development plan but that’s on them.

“I don’t have to speak to anyone from the FAI. It means absolutely nothing to me to speak to someone from the FAI. I don’t need validation from anyone there. If I have an opinion I’ll say it. I feel I’ve earned that right to have an opinion. I feel that I’m managing the biggest club in the country and I have an obligation to speak when I see wrong, and I see wrong.”