STEPHEN BRADLEY feels Danny Mandroiu hasn’t got the credit he deserves for his form this season as the midfielder prepares to face former club Bohemians on Monday night.

Mandroiu was handed the daunting task of filling Jack Byrne’s boots after making the move cross-city to Shamrock Rovers at the end of last year.

The 23-year-old has steadily grown in stature and importance as the season has gone on and he had a direct hand in both of Rovers’ goals in Friday night’s win over Sligo Rovers.

His opportunistic ninth-minute opener was his 10th league goal of the season — taking him clear of striker Rory Gaffney.

Monday’s opponents have won each of the last four player of the month awards, two for the league’s top scorer Georgie Kelly, and Bradley hinted there may be a blind spot.

Mandroiu’s growing importance has been noted in Tallaght but not, suggests Bradley, across the footballing community.

He said: “10 goals? I think you need to have a look at yourselves [journalists]. He’s got 10 goals and still hasn’t won a player of the month. It’s just interesting.

“I said at the start of the year that we have a target for Danny in mind. We spoke about it, he’s getting there, he still has a few games to go to hit that target. It’s more than 10.

“And he can do it. He could have had a couple more. The keeper in the first half makes a good save down low.

“I think he’s shown maturity every week in his game, in terms of taking that final bit, respecting it and taking it seriously.

“That’s the key to Danny scoring goals, that final bit, because his running power and the way he moves across the pitch, there’s not many who can do that.”

Mandroiu hasn’t had the impact he might have liked against his former club this season — he won the penalty that led to the winner in Tallaght, but two defeats at Dalymount have followed.

The most recent meeting, in the FAI Cup, saw a significant crowd return to Dalymount Park for the first time for a game marked by unpleasant scenes on and off the field.

Mandroiu picked up a suspension for reacting after the final whistle while Bohs warned members against misogynistic abuse directed by some fans at the player’s partner.

Rovers submitted material to the FAI over an alleged incident not involving fans, although Bradley is unaware of any development in that case.

“We’ve sent e-mails in and we spoke to them. I don’t know who looks after it, who deals with it, we’ve done all we can do,” said the Jobstown native.

“I don’t think it can be [forgotten about]. There were serious issues. This wasn’t fans. Fans are passionate and they have a right to be. This wasn’t fans.

“I said what happened and it can’t be let go and something serious is going to happen and then we’ll all be in the spotlight for the wrong reasons and we don’t want that.”

Bradley concluded: “It’s always tight [against Bohs]. Maybe not always good games, but they’re always tight, and I expect Monday to be no different.

“They have some really good players and so do we and we’re playing well and it’s one we’re really looking forward to and one where we can stretch our lead again.”