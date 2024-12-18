Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley on Millwall links - 'My son and his illness comes before anything'

STEPHEN BRADLEY SAYS his “number one priority” remains his son’s recovery from leukaemia as he considers his future amid links to Millwall.

Speaking at Stamford Bridge ahead of tomorrow night’s UEFA Conference League clash with Chelsea, the Shamrock Rovers boss was adamant that the vacancy at the Championship club was not a distraction.

Bradley is understood to be in the frame for the job, although he was keen to point out that 10-year-old Josh’s continued treatment remains central to his focus.

“I have made no secret about the fact that I want to challenge myself at the highest level, and I have never shied away from that. I have had a number of approaches over the last 18 months from clubs, but I have also made it very clear that my son has been battling cancer and that’s my number one priority and has always been.

“Thankfully, hopefully we are nearly finished that, but until that time, like I said, it’s really flattering to have the interest and clubs wanting to speak to you. But my son, my family and his illness comes before anything, and nothing will ever change that.”

Bradley is reported to be on a shortlist that also includes former Coventry City boss Mark Robins, who brought the Sky Blues to the Championship play-off final in 2023.

“I have to fully focus on what this game is, preparing the team. I’m not, and I don’t think anyone is, good enough to take your eye off the ball and think of anything else,” Bradley said when asked about Millwall.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of teams approach over the past two years and the message has been the same. We’ve had conversations and I’ve been very thankful but my son’s treatment is my priority. We’re nearly there, nearly done, but hand on heart, my focus is on this team coming up against one of the best teams in Europe, which isn’t easy.

“The game is so important for me. If I sat here and said I was speaking to x, y and z, I think that would be really disrespectful to my club and my players. That’s not how we operate and that’s not how I operate. If one of the players did that, I’d be very upset for them. I would have felt they crossed the line there. If I’m going to expect that from them, I have to hold myself to them standards as well.

“I think myself, the players and the club have a really strong good connection and relationship and my only focus this week has been preparing the team for tomorrow night. I understand people talk and there is speculation, but I can’t control that, I don’t want to. It is what it is. All I can control is getting these men prepared as best we can.

“I am genuinely flattered by the interest in me that has been shown in the last two years but I keep repeating, Josh is No. 1. My family is No. 1, but Josh’s treatment is No. 1 and that’s not going to change any time soon. Do I want better myself and be the best manager I can be and challenge myself? Of course I do, 100% I do. But for that to happen, everything has to be right. I’m 40, I’m not 60 thinking it has to happen tomorrow. I’m still developing, still learning. Let’s see what the future holds for me.”

Rovers player of the year Dylan Watts, who also collected the PFA Ireland award after what he said was the “best season” of his career, was alongside Bradley for media duties and the midfielder may also attract suitors after his stellar displays both domestically and in Europe.

“That’s the laws of the jungle in football. There’s a pecking order and we understand where we are in it,” Bradley said. “We’ve done pretty well in the transfer market for an Irish club. We’ve made a lot of money. If clubs are interested in our players and want to take them, then it means we’re doing something well, they’re doing something well, and you’ve got to understand where you are in the pecking order when it comes to transfers.

“If the offer is right for our club, we’ve always shown that we will do deals. That’s part of our DNA and who we are. We get players, we improve them, we sell them, and we keep trying to improve off the back of that.

“It’s really important to stay focused on developing and learning and wanting to be better. I’ve said from day one, wherever that takes me, wherever my career takes me, it takes me. Whatever my path is, it is, and I’m okay with that.”

Tomorrow – Chelsea v Shamrock Rovers, Live Premier Sports, 8pm.