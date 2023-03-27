Cluxton return 'a distraction for Dublin' - Keegan

LEE KEEGAN HAS questioned whether the shock return of Stephen Cluxton is a “distraction” for Dublin.

The legendary goalkeeper — who everyone generally accepted had retired — was back in Dessie Farrell’s squad yesterday for their Division 2 clash with Louth in Croke Park.

With no word of a potential comeback whatsoever, Dublin GAA teased “a few familiar faces back in the panel” in a Twitter video of the team running out to warm up.

Cluxton wore the number 26 in doing so, and was later promoted to the matchday squad, taking the number 16 jersey in place of Michael Shiel.

The 41-year-old did not feature, with David O’Hanlon between the posts for the Dubs’ 0-16 to 1-6 win, and Farrell explained the six-time All-Star’s return amidst “goalkeeping injuries” afterwards.

“Obviously they need cover there, and Stephen has always said he’d be willing to give a dig out if the need arose. And it has arisen, and we’re delighted to have him in the mix.”

On RTÉ’s Allianz league Sunday last night, Keegan questioned the move.

Speaking alongside Colm Cooper, the Mayo great warned:

Speaking alongside Colm Cooper, the Mayo great warned: “Maybe we’re looking at it from a different angle, but it seems like a bit of a distraction for Dublin.

“Listen, it’s a great story, it’s great to see Stephen Cluxton back. Greatest ‘keeper we’ve ever witnessed, one of the best players we’ve ever witnessed. But if this was under the Jim Gavin era, would this have come out? Would this have been a distraction?

“I just feel like with Jack McCaffrey, we’ve only seen him against Cork. We don’t know what’s going on with him – is he injured, is he going to be playing more frequently? Great to see [Paul] Mannion back today, but it just feels like there’s a couple of distractions with Dublin and these kind of stories, we don’t associate with them too often.

“I think today is the most Cluxton moment we’ve ever seen, just slots back into the Dublin panel like he was never out of it.”

