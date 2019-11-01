Dublin's Cluxton and Tipperary's Callanan are crowned 2019 GAA Player of the Year winners

Seamus Callanan and Stephen Cluxton with their 2019 PwC Footballer and Hurler of the Year awards at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

Seamus Callanan and Stephen Cluxton with their 2019 PwC Footballer and Hurler of the Year awards at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

DUBLIN’S STEPHEN CLUXTON and Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan have been announced as the PwC GAA-GPA Player of the Year award winners for 2019.

The All-Ireland winning captains were honoured tonight at the Convention Centre in Dublin at this year’s awards ceremony.

Cluxton and Callanan both win the respective awards for the first time. Dublin pair Con O’Callaghan and Jack McCaffrey were the other football nominees while Kilkenny’s TJ Reid and Cork’s Patrick Horgan were also on the hurling shortlist.

Dublin goalkeeper Cluxton also claimed his sixth football All-Star tonight while Callanan is now a four-time hurling All-Star.

Cluxton is the second Dublin player in a row to be recognised with six players in all from the capital side winning it this decade after the feats of Bernard and Alan Brogan, Michael Darragh MacAuley, Jack McCaffrey and Brian Fenton.

Callanan – who was nominated previously in 2014, 2015 and 2016 – is the first Tipperary player since Lar Corbett in 2010 to be honoured.

It’s the first time that both of the victorious captains have won the leading individual honour in the same year, Tipperary’s Tommy Dunne the last hurling captain to be crowned in 2001 with Armagh’s Kieran McGeeney recognised back in 2002.

It’s Rugby World Cup final week! On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey and Sean Farrell to preview Saturday’s showdown between England and South Africa.