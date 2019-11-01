This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin's Cluxton and Tipperary's Callanan are crowned 2019 GAA Player of the Year winners

This year’s All-Ireland winning captains were honoured tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 1 Nov 2019, 8:18 PM
5 minutes ago 1,143 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4875756
Seamus Callanan and Stephen Cluxton with their 2019 PwC Footballer and Hurler of the Year awards at the Convention Centre in Dublin.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
Seamus Callanan and Stephen Cluxton with their 2019 PwC Footballer and Hurler of the Year awards at the Convention Centre in Dublin.
Seamus Callanan and Stephen Cluxton with their 2019 PwC Footballer and Hurler of the Year awards at the Convention Centre in Dublin.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

DUBLIN’S STEPHEN CLUXTON and Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan have been announced as the PwC GAA-GPA Player of the Year award winners for 2019.

The All-Ireland winning captains were honoured tonight at the Convention Centre in Dublin at this year’s awards ceremony.

Cluxton and Callanan both win the respective awards for the first time. Dublin pair Con O’Callaghan and Jack McCaffrey were the other football nominees while Kilkenny’s TJ Reid and Cork’s Patrick Horgan were also on the hurling shortlist.

Dublin goalkeeper Cluxton also claimed his sixth football All-Star tonight while Callanan is now a four-time hurling All-Star. 

Cluxton is the second Dublin player in a row to be recognised with six players in all from the capital side winning it this decade after the feats of Bernard and Alan Brogan, Michael Darragh MacAuley, Jack McCaffrey and Brian Fenton.

Callanan – who was nominated previously in 2014, 2015 and 2016 – is the first Tipperary player since Lar Corbett in 2010 to be honoured.

It’s the first time that both of the victorious captains have won the leading individual honour in the same year, Tipperary’s Tommy Dunne the last hurling captain to be crowned in 2001 with Armagh’s Kieran McGeeney recognised back in 2002.

It’s Rugby World Cup final week! On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey and Sean Farrell to preview Saturday’s showdown between England and South Africa.


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie