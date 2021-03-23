Ex-Shamrock Rovers assistant manager Glass named Aberdeen boss

ABERDEEN HAVE APPOINTED former player Stephen Glass as their new manager.

Glass will arrive from his spell as Atlanta United 2 head coach, having also been interim manager of the Major League Soccer side’s first team. The Dons have a strategic partnership with Atlanta.

The 44-year-old succeeds Derek McInnes, who left the club this month after eight years in charge.

The former Scotland, Newcastle, Watford and Hibernian midfielder played for the Dons 131 times during a four-year spell in the 1990s and won the League Cup with the club.

Glass moved to the United States after a spell as Shamrock Rovers’ assistant manager under Stephen Kenny — where he became caretaker boss for a short period after Kenny’s sacking — and had coaching roles in North Carolina before joining Atlanta in 2018, initially as a youth coach.

Celtic’s long-serving captain Scott Brown has been linked with becoming his number two at Aberdeen.

“It is a real honour to be named Aberdeen FC manager,” Glass said in a statement. “Since my retirement from playing, I have been focussed on becoming the best coach I can be with the aim of being in a position to secure an opportunity such as this.

“Having worked with a number of esteemed managers and coaches in the game, my football education has been extensive and my time with Atlanta United 2 has afforded me the chance to develop some exciting young players and hone my coaching skills.

“From the initial conversations I have had with the chairman and the board this week I am hugely excited about the plans that are being put in place for next season. Dons’ fans can be assured by my drive for Aberdeen to compete fiercely and to win.”

🔴 We are delighted to confirm Stephen Glass as the new manager of Aberdeen Football Club.#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 23, 2021

Aberdeen’s Atlanta-based chairman Dave Cormack added: “During our recruitment process our football strategy, philosophy and the key attributes we desire in a new manager led us to short-listing and interviewing a number of emerging highly talented, driven and ambitious coaches.

“Stephen was the outstanding candidate for the role. He is a bright, young, emerging manager who has all the attributes we are looking for to take this club forward.”

