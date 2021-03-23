BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 23 March 2021
Ex-Shamrock Rovers assistant manager Glass named Aberdeen boss

The 44-year-old Scot was Stephen Kenny’s number two and took charge of the League of Ireland club on an interim basis after his sacking.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 2:12 PM
Stephen Glass during his time as Shamrock Rovers assistant boss.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

ABERDEEN HAVE APPOINTED former player Stephen Glass as their new manager.

Glass will arrive from his spell as Atlanta United 2 head coach, having also been interim manager of the Major League Soccer side’s first team. The Dons have a strategic partnership with Atlanta.

The 44-year-old succeeds Derek McInnes, who left the club this month after eight years in charge.

The former Scotland, Newcastle, Watford and Hibernian midfielder played for the Dons 131 times during a four-year spell in the 1990s and won the League Cup with the club.

Glass moved to the United States after a spell as Shamrock Rovers’ assistant manager under Stephen Kenny — where he became caretaker boss for a short period after Kenny’s sacking — and had coaching roles in North Carolina before joining Atlanta in 2018, initially as a youth coach.

Celtic’s long-serving captain Scott Brown has been linked with becoming his number two at Aberdeen. 

“It is a real honour to be named Aberdeen FC manager,” Glass said in a statement. “Since my retirement from playing, I have been focussed on becoming the best coach I can be with the aim of being in a position to secure an opportunity such as this.

“Having worked with a number of esteemed managers and coaches in the game, my football education has been extensive and my time with Atlanta United 2 has afforded me the chance to develop some exciting young players and hone my coaching skills.

“From the initial conversations I have had with the chairman and the board this week I am hugely excited about the plans that are being put in place for next season. Dons’ fans can be assured by my drive for Aberdeen to compete fiercely and to win.”

Aberdeen’s Atlanta-based chairman Dave Cormack added: “During our recruitment process our football strategy, philosophy and the key attributes we desire in a new manager led us to short-listing and interviewing a number of emerging highly talented, driven and ambitious coaches.

“Stephen was the outstanding candidate for the role. He is a bright, young, emerging manager who has all the attributes we are looking for to take this club forward.”

