Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 4 June 2022
Advertisement

Kenny accepts Nations League group aspirations already in doubt after opening-day loss

The Irish manager said his side did not deserve to lose in Armenia.

Gavin Cooney reports from Republican Stadium, Yerevan
By Gavin Cooney Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 3,094 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5783290
Stephen Kenny during the loss to Armenia.
Image: Hrach Khachatryan/INPHO
Stephen Kenny during the loss to Armenia.
Stephen Kenny during the loss to Armenia.
Image: Hrach Khachatryan/INPHO

IRELAND MANAGER STEPHEN Kenny accepted Ireland’s opening-day defeat away to Armenia has already damaged his team’s aspirations to top their Nations League group. 

Kenny openly stated his ambition to win the group prior to the draw being made in October, but those hopes have already been complicated by a 1-0 loss away to the group’s lowest seeds in Yerevan. A flat Irish performance was punished by Eduard Spertsyan’s stunning long-range strike 15 minutes from time. 

“We’ve made life difficult for ourselves”, admitted a downbeat Kenny after the game. “But rather than focusing on that, we’ve got to focus on bouncing back on Wednesday. We’ve got two home games now, we need to dust ourselves down. We’re disappointed with ourselves, we know it’s a poor result, we’re well aware of that.”

Ireland struggled to break down Armenia’s deep-lying defence all night, managing just two shots on target. Kenny admits Ireland were surprised at their change of shape, shifting from their customary back four to a back five. 

“Obviously we lost the game, a tight game really overall. It’s not a game that we deserved to lose, you couldn’t say that on the balance of play and chances, but we’ve lost it and we only have ourselves to blame. We are disappointed.

“I felt the last 20-25 minutes of the first half we were really in control but we didn’t start the second half like that at all. We didn’t start the second half like we ended the first. We were susceptible to counter attacks. We studied Armenia’s last 20 games: they had never played five at the back before, only once against Germany. They always played 4-4-2. We found it difficult to break them down. They didn’t really have any chances bar the offside goal so it’s disappointing overall.”

Tonight fitted an ugly trend of Ireland struggling to break down low-lying teams: it happened in the friendly against Lithuania in March and also in home games against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan last year. And, to add to the similarities, Ireland conceded to a shot from outside the box. 

“Luxembourg was a long time ago, there were reasons for that. Tonight, yeah, I accept criticism of that. We didn’t unlock the door more and create more clear-cut chances against Armenia. Obviously they defended crosses well and all of our one-two play at the edge of the box, they got a lot of vital tackles and blocks at key times. We had a lot of half chances from corner kicks, Chiedozie had a header, Shane Duffy quite a few, John Egan too. We had most of the chances in the game but just couldn’t make it work. They scored from a position that is not even a half chance, we’ve got punished.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Armenian manager, Spaniard Joaquin Caparros, was met with applause from local media as he arrived for his post-game press conference: a remarkable turnaround after calls for him to go in the wake of their previous game, a 9-0 friendly loss to Norway. 

“It’s one of the greatest victories of the Armenian football team, because Ireland is a very good team”, he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from Republican Stadium, Yerevan
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie