Stephen Kenny backs 17-year-old Spurs striker Parrott to 'come alive' in Tallaght tonight

IT’S AN IMPORTANT few days for Stephen Kenny and his Ireland U21 team.

Following their routine opening qualification win over Luxembourg back in March, they are preparing for what will likely be tougher tests.

Tonight, they host Armenia at Tallaght Stadium, before they travel to face Sweden in Kalmar on 10 September.

Around 4,000 fans are expected in Tallaght this evening, and there is one player in particular that the home crowd will be looking forward to seeing.

Troy Parrott is currently making waves at Tottenham. Last week, Mauricio Pochettino confirmed he was the club’s back-up striker to Harry Kane following Fernando Llorente’s departure. And on Wednesday, the Dubliner was named in Spurs’ Champions League squad.

Injuries previously prevented Parrott from making his debut at U21 level for Ireland, but he is expected to feature tonight in the Boys in Green’s second game of the qualification campaign.

“He flew in at 1am Sunday night,” Kenny says. “Tottenham were playing and his flight was delayed. It’s hard getting out to the hotel and back to Abbotstown to train.

“Every day, he’s got a greater understanding of what we’re looking for.

“They may be asked to do one thing with their club, asked to play a certain way, whereas we could be asking them to do something different.

“He trained well today and he’ll come alive on match night. Certainly if there’s a good crowd and atmosphere here, he’ll come alive. He’s very proud to play for Ireland.”

Parrott had previously been called into the provisional Irish senior squad. He has since reverted to the U21s, but Mick McCarthy has left open the possibility of him returning to the squad. He could yet figure in the friendly against Bulgaria on Tuesday, though a senior debut would mean missing out on the U21 team’s crucial upcoming qualifier with Sweden.

Kenny, though, was unwilling to speculate on the possibility of Parrott earning a promotion to the senior squad.

We honestly haven’t had that discussion. He is in the squad and I haven’t heard [anything]. A lot can happen between the matches — injuries and so on. So we’ll just have to wait and see. I am not aware of any alternative arrangements.”

Ireland will need Parrott to be at his best against the Armenians, who are expected to sit deep and play a 4-5-1 formation intended to afford Ireland’s attackers as little space as possible.

Parrott is far from the only talented forward Kenny has to choose from, however.

Adam Idah (Norwich City), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic) and Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion) have all enjoyed significant milestones in their club careers of late, while Southampton’s Michael Obafemi would also have been likely to feature, but had to withdraw due to injury.

Manager Stephen Kenny and assistant coach Keith Andrews during Ireland U21 training yesterday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Kenny suggested during the week that he would try to accommodate as many of these exciting young players as possible, and he is sticking with that principle.