This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish teenager Parrott named in Tottenham's Champions League squad

The Dubliner has been listed as one of two forwards alongside Harry Kane.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 4:25 PM
44 minutes ago 1,866 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4795713
Parrott featured during Tottenham's pre-season.
Image: Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON
Parrott featured during Tottenham's pre-season.
Parrott featured during Tottenham's pre-season.
Image: Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON

TEENAGER TROY PARROTT has been included in Tottenham’s 23-man squad for the Champions League group stages having featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s side during pre-season.

The Republic of Ireland U21 striker, who is preparing for Friday’s crucial European Championship qualifier against Armenia in Tallaght, is listed as one of two forwards alongside Harry Kane in Spurs’ European panel.

Parrott has not yet made his full debut for Tottenham but impressed during cameos in pre-season and has continued his excellent goalscoring form for the club’s U23 side in recent weeks.

The 17-year-old was included in Mick McCarthy’s senior Ireland squad for this month’s double-header but has instead been working with Stephen Kenny’s U21s for the first time this week.

Tottenham are in Group B alongside Bayern Munich, Crvena zvezda and Olympiacos, with the German champions providing their first opposition in match week one on 1 October.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie