Irish teenager Parrott named in Tottenham's Champions League squad

TEENAGER TROY PARROTT has been included in Tottenham’s 23-man squad for the Champions League group stages having featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s side during pre-season.

The Republic of Ireland U21 striker, who is preparing for Friday’s crucial European Championship qualifier against Armenia in Tallaght, is listed as one of two forwards alongside Harry Kane in Spurs’ European panel.

Parrott has not yet made his full debut for Tottenham but impressed during cameos in pre-season and has continued his excellent goalscoring form for the club’s U23 side in recent weeks.

The 17-year-old was included in Mick McCarthy’s senior Ireland squad for this month’s double-header but has instead been working with Stephen Kenny’s U21s for the first time this week.

Tottenham are in Group B alongside Bayern Munich, Crvena zvezda and Olympiacos, with the German champions providing their first opposition in match week one on 1 October.

