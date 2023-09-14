Stephen Kenny to remain as Ireland boss for rest of Euro qualifying campaign

STEPHEN KENNY WILL stay in charge as Ireland manager for the remainder of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

FAI chief Jonathan Hill confirmed at a press conference this morning in Abbotstown that Kenny will remain in his position for the remaining three qualifier games that Ireland face.

Ireland host Greece next month and are then away to Gibraltar, before November brings a trip to face the Netherlands and a friendly at home to New Zealand.

Kenny’s future in the role has come under serious doubt in the wake of last week’s defeats to France and Netherlands that ended Ireland’s qualification hopes for Euro 2024 in Germany.

