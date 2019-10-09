This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The Irish footballing public are connecting with this group of players'

Stephen Kenny has helped oversee a rejuvenation of the Ireland U21 team’s fortunes.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 12:05 AM
4 minutes ago 93 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4843378
The Ireland U21 team have had a 100% record in qualifying so far.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
The Ireland U21 team have had a 100% record in qualifying so far.
The Ireland U21 team have had a 100% record in qualifying so far.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IT FEELS A very long time ago that the last top-tier nation at U21 level visited Tallaght Stadium for a competitive fixture.

In fact, it is just over 12 months since Germany ran riot, beating Ireland 6-0 in front of 2,325 spectators, and in the process putting a massive dent in their European Championship qualification hopes

Since that grim night, however, the mood around the Ireland U21 team has shifted dramatically.

While only two players that were involved that evening — Josh Cullen and Kieran O’Hara — have since graduated to senior level, a promising crop of youngsters have subsequently emerged.

Stephen Kenny has taken over from Noel King as manager, and the side have got the new campaign off to an excellent start, winning all three matches of their campaign so far, most notably an impressive 3-1 away victory over Sweden last month.

And on Thursday evening, the Irish team play host to the group’s top seeds, Italy, in their biggest test of the Euros qualification campaign so far.

Their task has been made more difficult by the unavailability of certain important squad members. Star man Aaron Connolly has been called up by the senior team, while Neil Farrugia, Trevor Clarke and Darragh Leahy are also among the absentees. Despite these difficulties though, Kenny remains enthused about the prospect of facing the Italians in a game for which there are no tickets left.

“It’s great to have a sell out. That’s what we want. It’s great that the Irish footballing public are connecting with this group of players, connecting with the team, they’ve seen the matches so far having played eight games. They’ve seen that the players are not afraid to express themselves. They’re good in possession, and they’ve shown a level of imagination in their play. And they sense a team with a high work ethic, so it’s a series of results that have led to a sell out against Italy.

Italy themselves are a formidable team. They’ve a lot of top-class players — Moise Kean [at Everton], Patrick Cutrone of Wolves played against Man City at the weekend, Manuel Locatelli, their captain, Alessandro Bastoni played for Inter Milan against Juventus at the weekend. So they’ve got a serious team. We respect their strengths. Our team has also, on occasion, been brilliant over the last eight games, so I think the standard of the match will be very high.

“We’ve adjustments in our team to make obviously. Other players will get an opportunity. That’s what we need make sure we do — get the balance right and that we’re ready to go against Italy and it’ll be a really top-class game.”

He continues: “I think consistently we’ve seen the potential of the team grow. From the opening game against Luxembourg. We also had tough games in the tournament in France in the summer. Armenia, we were quite dominant in that game and we just couldn’t take our chances overall.

“Sweden was a different type of game, because it’s one thing seeing potential, but it’s very hard to describe character or articulate exactly what it is. When you’re 1-0 down and away to Sweden and their goalkeeper’s making some great saves, you get a penalty kick and that’s saved, the clock is running down, the fact that you can go on and win 3-1 speaks volumes for the attitude of the players and their persistence and eagerness to keep going.

“But that’s in the past. The nature sometimes with football is that you have to prepare yourself all over again. You can’t dwell on anything. And they’ve got to go again against Italy on Thursday.

Outside the Brazil game, the whole team only conceded two goals in seven games and we’ve carried a real attacking threat in all the games and we were quite expansive. So I think the test is to do that against Italy, who control games. They dictate the tempo of games themselves, so it’s a battle of control really. We have to try to establish control ourselves against a team that are set up in a very attacking way.”

stephen-kenny Stephen Kenny speaks at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

While Connolly in particular has grabbed headlines owing to his impressive brace for Brighton against Tottenham on Saturday, other Irish youngsters have also been acquitting themselves well of late.

Since the last international window, two of Kenny’s key players — Troy Parrott and Caoimhín Kelleher — made senior debuts in the League Cup for Tottenham and Liverpool respectively.

“They can take confidence from it and from our performances. With the U21s, Caoimhín’s played in all of the games. Troy, of course, in his first games as U21 international has scored three goals — he’s had a dramatic start. For a 17-year-old player, that’s unheard of, to come in like that and have such an impact. To score winning goals in both matches and the quality of goals. They can take great confidence from it.”

It’s coming up to a year for Kenny in the job and the former Dundalk boss is hoping to build on a superb start over the coming days.

It’s been a great challenge to formulate a new team, get it ready, [implement] an ethos within the team and try to get the players to fulfil their potential. You don’t judge it over a few matches, you’ve got to judge it over a campaign.

“We’ve got tough matches coming up. We’re the fourth seeds in the group — Italy, Sweden and Iceland are seeded above us. We’ve got the first and third seeds, we play Italy on Thursday and Iceland on Tuesday. So big games for us — we have to make sure we’re absolutely ready and hopefully we can get positive results.”

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie