Stephen O'Donnell appointed Bohs assistant boss one month after Dundalk sacking

STEPHEN O’DONNELL, WHO was sacked as Dundalk manager last month, has been appointed as assistant manager with Bohemians.

O’Donnell was dismissed by Dundalk after an eight-game winless start to their Premier Division season, but will return to Dalymount Park where he won a league and cup double as a player in 2008. He also won league titles with Shamrock Rovers and as captain at Dundalk.

The 38-year-old won the FAI Cup in his first managerial job at St Patrick’s Athletic, beating Bohs in the final on penalties in 2021, before taking the managerial reins at Dundalk.

“I can’t wait to get cracking,” said O’Donnell who comes in to work under manager Alan Reynolds. “I’ve always had a good relationship with Alan, and the stars aligned in recent weeks with me leaving Dundalk and with Alan looking for a permanent assistant manager.

“I’ve great memories of my time here as a player, and I believe I’ve gained a lot of experience in my 18 years in the league as a player and a manager.

❤️🖤 Stephen O'Donnell appointed Bohemians men's first team assistant manager:

“I’ve watched from afar as Bohs have grown over the past number of years, and you can feel the potential that there is at the club.

“There is great scope to build on that potential here and to be successful under Alan. We have a lot of hard work to do to make that happen and that is a challenge I am really looking forward to being a part of.”

