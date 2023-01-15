Advertisement
Sunday 15 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Stephen O'Keeffe in action for Waterford.
# No Go
All-Star goalkeeper rules out Waterford return in 2023
Stephen O’Keeffe stepped away from the Déise in late 2020.
2.7k
0
1 hour ago

ALL-STAR GOALKEEPER Stephen O’Keeffe says he will not be returning to the Waterford hurling squad in 2023.

The Ballygunner shot-stopper — who stepped away from the inter-county game in late December 2020 following their All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick –, was recently invited back into the panel recently by manager Davy Fitzgerald.

The Déise boss said that the 31-year-old was considering the option, but O’Keeffe has now confirmed that he has declined the offer.

“I’ve given it a good decade of my life, playing with Waterford,” O’Keeffe told WLR FM.

“I absolutely loved it. I’ve made friends for life. I remember beating Cork in an All-Ireland semi-final and you knew the result was in hand with five or six minutes to go and the crowd was going wild.

“Memories that will last me for a lifetime. But I think life moves on for people. Sometimes you just need to put a pin in it.”

Author
The42 Team
