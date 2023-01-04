Waterford invite O'Keeffe back into squad, Monaghan Ulster-winning duo retire

WATERFORD’S ALL-STAR winning goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe has been invited back onto the county’s senior hurling squad.

The Ballygunner shot-stopper last featured for Waterford in December 2020 in the All-Ireland hurling final defeat against Limerick in Croke Park.

He stepped away from the inter-county game in late December 2020 and in October 2021 revealed that he had no plans for an inter-county comeback.

But new Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald confirmed last night that he has spoken to O’Keeffe about a possible return and the 31-year-old is now considering the option.

Advertisement

“There’s no question, we’ve talked to Stephen,” Fitzgerald told WLR Sport after Waterford’s win over Tipperary last night in Mallow in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

“He knows that we’d like him to be part of our squad. We have two great goalies there at the moment. We have talked to him. We’ll see over the next few weeks. Stephen will make up his own mind. He knows that we’d like him back.

“At the end of the day, the only one who can make that decision is Stephen himself. Trust me, we’re not in a bad position goalkeeping wise.”

O’Keeffe has starred at club level for Ballygunner since his departure from the inter-county scene. He helped them win the All-Ireland final last February with a dramatic win over Ballyhale Shamrocks and when they lost out just before Christmas at the semi-final stage to the Kilkenny side, O’Keeffe was in exceptional form as he produced an array of stunning saves.

Elsewhere Monaghan football duo Drew Wylie and Colin Walshe have retired from inter-county football.

The Irish News reports today that manager Vinny Corey has confirmed the departure of the pair, who have both battled injuries in recent campaigns.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“I remember playing in the full-back line a lot of days and if you had Drew on one side of you and Colin on the other, you couldn’t ask for better. Two great players for Monaghan. They owe the county nothing.”

Doohamlet defender Walshe and Ballybay player Wylie were long-established stalwarts of the Monaghan setup, helping the county win Ulster senior football titles in 2013 and 2015 under the managerial guidance of Malachy O’Rourke.

Walshe won an All-Star for his performances in 2013.