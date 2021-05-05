Former Ireland international Stephen Ward to be released by Ipswich Town

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE confirmed that former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward will not be offered a new contract at the League One club.

The veteran left-back is out of contract at the end of the season — but having made 29 league starts this term, one more start would have automatically triggered an additional 12 months at Portman Road.

Ward, 35, joined the Tractor Boys on a one-year deal, with the option of an additional year, last August.

The news comes after that of Alan Judge’s premature exit, of which he remarked: “In all honesty, nothing surprises me anymore in this industry.”

“Stephen has been an absolute pleasure to work with,” Town boss Paul Cook told the club website of the Dubliner.

“He conducts himself greatly, he leads by example, and it’s no surprise he’s had the career he’s had.

Stephen Ward will not be offered a new contract at the Club.



Everyone at the Club wishes Stephen all the best for the future.



👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) May 5, 2021

“Everyone at the club wishes Stephen all the best for the future and we thank him for his efforts this season.”

Ward — who was a free agent prior to joining Ipswich when Paul Lambert was in charge, having been released by Championship club Stoke City at the end of the 2019-20 season — made 31 appearances this campaign.

Before his stint at Stoke, he spent five years at Burnley.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The Dubliner won 50 senior caps for Ireland before announcing his retirement from international football in March 2019.