Veteran Irish defender Stephen Ward training with Ipswich Town after Stoke exit

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Stephen Ward is spending “a week or so” training with League One side Ipswich Town.

The club confirmed the news this afternoon, following the veteran defender’s departure from Stoke City last month.

“Stephen is with us for a little while,” Ipswich’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill, said.

“He’s training with us and will have a look at the club and we will have a look at him. It’s no more than that at this stage.”

Ward is looking for a new club following his exit from Championship side Stoke in July after a one-season spell.

The experienced left-back joined the Potters last June on a one-year contract, having been released by Premier League club Burnley.

The 34-year-old Dubliner experienced a 2019/20 campaign derailed by injury, however, as he lost his starting position following a back injury late last year.

He ended a long wait for minutes with a start against Wigan Athletic recently, though Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side lost 3-0, he was booked, and it proved to be the Irishman’s final game.

Ward — who also played for Wolves and Burnley in the past — retired from international football in March 2019 after winning 50 senior caps for Ireland.

