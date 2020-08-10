This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 August, 2020
Veteran Irish defender Stephen Ward training with Ipswich Town after Stoke exit

The Dubliner is looking for a new club.

By Emma Duffy Monday 10 Aug 2020, 5:52 PM
Stephen Ward training with Ireland in 2018.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Stephen Ward is spending “a week or so” training with League One side Ipswich Town.

The club confirmed the news this afternoon, following the veteran defender’s departure from Stoke City last month.

“Stephen is with us for a little while,” Ipswich’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill, said.

“He’s training with us and will have a look at the club and we will have a look at him. It’s no more than that at this stage.”

Ward is looking for a new club following his exit from Championship side Stoke in July after a one-season spell.

The experienced left-back joined the Potters last June on a one-year contract, having been released by Premier League club Burnley.

The 34-year-old Dubliner experienced a 2019/20 campaign derailed by injury, however, as he lost his starting position following a back injury late last year.

He ended a long wait for minutes with a start against Wigan Athletic recently, though Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side lost 3-0, he was booked, and it proved to be the Irishman’s final game.

Ward — who also played for Wolves and Burnley in the past — retired from international football in March 2019 after winning 50 senior caps for Ireland.

