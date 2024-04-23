Steven Kitshoff's short-lived Ulster stint ended prematurely by knee injury

SPRINGBOK WORLD CUP winner Steven Kitshoff has made his final appearance of his short-lived stint at Ulster after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Kitshoff had been set to leave at the end of the season, cutting short his original three-year deal to return to the Stormers after just one season at Ravenhill.

The 32-year-old prop then suffered a knee injury in Ulster’s Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat against Clermont Auvergne earlier this month.

“Following a scan and specialist opinion it has been determined that unfortunately this is season-ending,” the province confirmed on Tuesday.

“[Kitshoff] will travel back to South Africa this week, where he will see a knee specialist to decide on the required treatment plan.”

In a double blow ahead of the United Rugby Championship run-in, centre James Hume has also suffered “a significant knee injury” which could leave him facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old, who was injured in last week’s 19-17 win against Cardiff, is also set to see a specialist knee surgeon this week.

Jake Flannery (thigh), Tom O’Toole (ankle) and Nathan Doak (groin) are all being assessed ahead of Friday’s night’s URC clash against Benetton in Belfast.