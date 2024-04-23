Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kitshoff managed just 14 appearances during his time at Ulster. Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag/INPHO
Ulster

Steven Kitshoff's short-lived Ulster stint ended prematurely by knee injury

James Hume faces an extended spell out with a ‘significant knee injury’.
9.52pm, 23 Apr 2024
1.0k
3

SPRINGBOK WORLD CUP winner Steven Kitshoff has made his final appearance of his short-lived stint at Ulster after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Kitshoff had been set to leave at the end of the season, cutting short his original three-year deal to return to the Stormers after just one season at Ravenhill.

The 32-year-old prop then suffered a knee injury in Ulster’s Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat against Clermont Auvergne earlier this month.

“Following a scan and specialist opinion it has been determined that unfortunately this is season-ending,” the province confirmed on Tuesday.

“[Kitshoff] will travel back to South Africa this week, where he will see a knee specialist to decide on the required treatment plan.”

In a double blow ahead of the United Rugby Championship run-in, centre James Hume has also suffered “a significant knee injury” which could leave him facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old, who was injured in last week’s 19-17 win against Cardiff, is also set to see a specialist knee surgeon this week.

Jake Flannery (thigh), Tom O’Toole (ankle) and Nathan Doak (groin) are all being assessed ahead of Friday’s night’s URC clash against Benetton in Belfast.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     