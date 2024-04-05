Ulster confirm World Cup-winning prop Kitshoff's departure one year into three-year deal

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed that South African prop Steven Kitshoff will leave the province at the end of this season.

The double World Cup winner is still in the first year of a three-year deal in Belfast, but both province and player have “mutually agreed” to end the contract early.

Kitshoff, 32, will return to former club the Stormers where has agreed a two-year deal through to the summer of 2026.

“It is no secret what Cape Town and the DHL Stormers team mean to me, so to be able to return home is incredibly exciting,” he said.

“I’d like to thank Ulster for a fantastic experience in Belfast and their understanding through this whole process. We still have a lot to do together this season.”

“From next season I’ll be doing all I can to add value for the DHL Stormers and hopefully be part of something special once again with my friends and family alongside me.”

Kitshoff will be in the front row for Sunday’s Challenge Cup trip to Montpellier after he was named in Richie Murphy’s starting XV earlier on Friday.