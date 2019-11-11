This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A hugely difficult decision' - Poacher announces departure as Carlow coach

Steven Poacher spent three seasons with the Barrowsiders.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 11 Nov 2019, 9:22 AM
43 minutes ago 1,065 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4886636
Steven Poacher and Turlough O'Brien on the Carlow sideline.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Steven Poacher and Turlough O'Brien on the Carlow sideline.
Steven Poacher and Turlough O'Brien on the Carlow sideline.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

STEVEN POACHER HAS announced his decision to step down as coach with the Carlow senior footballers.

The Down native worked alongside manager Turlough O’Brien for the past three seasons, helping Carlow secure promotion from Division 4 and reach the Leinster semi-final in 2018.

On Twitter last night, Poacher described it as “a hugely difficult decision to step away.”

Only last month Poacher suggested that he would stay on in 2020 but has since decided to bring his time with the Barrowsiders to an end. 

He was slapped with a 12-week suspension earlier this year for using “threatening conduct” towards referee James Bermingham at the end of Carlow’s Division 3 loss to Down in March. 

Poacher later described his lengthy ban as “absolutely ludicrous.”

He was often the target of criticism over Carlow’s defensive style of football, but a number of their players praised his impact last night.

“One of the best,” tweeted forward Darragh Foley. “Thanks for everything.” 

The hunt now begins for O’Brien – who was already ratified for the coming season – to find a replacement coach ahead of the 2020 campaign.

He has already freshened up his backroom team with the additions of selectors Darren Leonard and Simon Rea, while Kieran Nolan takes over strength and conditioning duties.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

