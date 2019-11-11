'A hugely difficult decision' - Poacher announces departure as Carlow coach

STEVEN POACHER HAS announced his decision to step down as coach with the Carlow senior footballers.

The Down native worked alongside manager Turlough O’Brien for the past three seasons, helping Carlow secure promotion from Division 4 and reach the Leinster semi-final in 2018.

On Twitter last night, Poacher described it as “a hugely difficult decision to step away.”

A massive thank you to everyone at @Carlow_GAA for the last 3years, players, management, supporters & most of all @TurloughCarlow a truly wonderful man! A hugely difficult decision to step away, it's been some journey! Full of wonderful memories, forever in my heart 🙌 ❤️ 💛 💚 pic.twitter.com/jpey3VgwyJ — Steven Poacher (@Stevie_Poacher) November 10, 2019

Only last month Poacher suggested that he would stay on in 2020 but has since decided to bring his time with the Barrowsiders to an end.

He was slapped with a 12-week suspension earlier this year for using “threatening conduct” towards referee James Bermingham at the end of Carlow’s Division 3 loss to Down in March.

Poacher later described his lengthy ban as “absolutely ludicrous.”

He was often the target of criticism over Carlow’s defensive style of football, but a number of their players praised his impact last night.

“One of the best,” tweeted forward Darragh Foley. “Thanks for everything.”

One of the best. Thanks for everything ⁦@Stevie_Poacher⁩!! Time flies by in the 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/8CoDDyeY7a — Darragh Foley (@Dfoley9) November 10, 2019

The hunt now begins for O’Brien – who was already ratified for the coming season – to find a replacement coach ahead of the 2020 campaign.

He has already freshened up his backroom team with the additions of selectors Darren Leonard and Simon Rea, while Kieran Nolan takes over strength and conditioning duties.

