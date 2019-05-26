This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poacher: 'The suspension was ludicrous. We were absolutely destroyed in the media'

The Carlow coach didn’t hold back when he gave his views on his recent suspension by the GAA.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 26 May 2019, 6:05 AM
56 minutes ago 2,558 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4652939

Tommy Wogan and Andy McEntee shake hands after the game Tommy Wogan and Andy McEntee shake hands after the game. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kevin O’Brien reports from O’Moore Park

THE MAN PATROLLING the sideline for Carlow last night was Tommy Wogan, with the selector standing into the hot-seat for suspended manager Turlough O’Brien.

O’Brien was slapped with a 20-week ban for using “threatening conduct” towards referee James Bermingham at the end of Carlow’s one-point defeat to Down in Division 3 in March. 

Coach Steven Poacher and star midfielder Brendan Murphy were hit with 12-week suspensions for their roles in the same incident.

Last-ditch appeals by the trio to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee (CAC) were dismissed earlier this week which precluded them from having any involvement in last night’s heavy Leinster SFC quarter-final loss to Meath.

Poacher and O’Brien watched the game from high in the stand, not far from where suspended Offaly boss Stephen Wallace took in their loss to Wicklow at the same venue a year earlier.

Speaking after the 15-point defeat, Poacher strongly criticised the length of the bans handed out by the GAA. 

“The suspension was absolutely ludicrous,” he said. “I never spoke about it but there was plenty of media coverage in the build-up to today.

“There was probably more media coverage about our suspension than there was about any suspension in the history of the GAA which is phenomenal for a Division 4 team.

“It’s phenomenal that we would generate that interest, but maybe we ruffled a few feathers last year and people didn’t obviously enjoy that.

Carlow management Turlough O'Brien and Steven Poacher Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien and coach Steven Poacher during the 2017 championship. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“The suspension was ludicrous, I’m not going to go into it in great detail but it was gut-wrenching to be honest and sickening to tell you the truth. 

“The crime didn’t fit the punishment. I don’t want to go into details but any sane human being that would have watched the video and read the referee’s report would know that.

“I’d describe it as laughable, that’s the best way to describe it. James (Bermingham) was back out there tonight (as linesman in the Dublin v Louth game) and good luck to him.  

“It’s our names that been tarnished through the media. Mud was being slung at us for it. We were absolutely destroyed in the media.

“How any intelligent professional person could look at the video and look at the report and gauge that we deserved (suspensions of) 20 weeks, 12 weeks and 12 weeks, it’s insane.

“It’s absolutely insane. The rules are ridiculous. The problem is that referees now are writing the rule in their report so there’s no way out.”

Carlow lost leading scorer Paul Broderick to a rib injury during the first quarter and Poacher felt it was a major mental blow for his team.

“Losing Paul Broderick so early in the game was a huge loss to lose a man like that. People probably don’t realise the impact that Paul has on the group. Even from a psychological point of view, he’s huge.

“He was joint top-scorer in the National League last year with Gary Walsh and he’s pivotal to us. Losing him is the equivalent of Monaghan losing Conor McManus so that was massive.

“I think he picked up a bit of a knock last week in training, a bit of a bruised rib. Whether it affected him early in the game, I don’t know the details on it because we had no communication with the dug-out, we didn’t know what was going on. We were just there as supporters today. It was disappointing to see him going off.

“Obviously not having Brendan (Murphy) coming into the game was huge too.”

Carlow will be carefully monitoring the round 1 qualifier draw on Monday, where they’ll be one of 16 teams in the pot which includes Monaghan and Tipperary.

With just two weeks to go before the do-or-die  clash, will they be able to lift themselves in time?

“We’ll have to.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie