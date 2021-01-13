BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 14 January 2021
Advertisement

Cunningham looks to former Carlow coach Poacher to bolster Roscommon backroom team

The Down man joins the Rossies’ set-up for 2021.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 11:47 PM
53 minutes ago 602 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5324471
Steven Poacher (left) on the Carlow sideline in 2017.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Steven Poacher (left) on the Carlow sideline in 2017.
Steven Poacher (left) on the Carlow sideline in 2017.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

ROSCOMMON FOOTBALL MANAGER Anthony Cunningham has added Steven Poacher to his backroom team for 2021.

The high-profile coach’s next move was confirmed in a statement from Roscommon GAA tonight as preparations for the new season continue. 

Down native Poacher recently spent three colourful campaigns as coach to the Carlow footballers, helping the Barrowsiders secure promotion from Division 4 and reach the Leinster semi-final in 2018 under Turlough O’Brien.

Having made the “hugely difficult decision to step away” in November 2019, he now takes his next steps in the senior inter-county coaching arena alongside former Galway hurling boss Cunningham.

“I am delighted to welcome Steven on board and we look forward to working with him to strengthen our team in 2021,” the manager said, with sport scientist and strength and conditioning specialist Gary Flannery also joining the county as performance games development administrator [GDA].

“Roscommon GAA would like to welcome both Steven and Gary and wish them the best of luck,” the statement concludes.

Cunningham’s side will contest Division 1 of the National Football League in 2021, and will be eyeing an improved championship run after their Connacht final defeat at the hands of Mayo last season.

Elsewhere tonight, Kerry’s Eye are reporting that Brendan Cummins has departed the Kingdom’s hurling set-up.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie