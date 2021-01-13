Cunningham looks to former Carlow coach Poacher to bolster Roscommon backroom team

Steven Poacher (left) on the Carlow sideline in 2017.

ROSCOMMON FOOTBALL MANAGER Anthony Cunningham has added Steven Poacher to his backroom team for 2021.

The high-profile coach’s next move was confirmed in a statement from Roscommon GAA tonight as preparations for the new season continue.

Down native Poacher recently spent three colourful campaigns as coach to the Carlow footballers, helping the Barrowsiders secure promotion from Division 4 and reach the Leinster semi-final in 2018 under Turlough O’Brien.

Having made the “hugely difficult decision to step away” in November 2019, he now takes his next steps in the senior inter-county coaching arena alongside former Galway hurling boss Cunningham.

“I am delighted to welcome Steven on board and we look forward to working with him to strengthen our team in 2021,” the manager said, with sport scientist and strength and conditioning specialist Gary Flannery also joining the county as performance games development administrator [GDA].

Steven Poacher has joined the Roscommon GAA Senior Football coaching team for 2021. Gary Flannery has joined Roscommon GAA as a Performance GDA. https://t.co/1K7LRTKYgQ pic.twitter.com/ps5GutQxFS — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) January 13, 2021

“Roscommon GAA would like to welcome both Steven and Gary and wish them the best of luck,” the statement concludes.

Cunningham’s side will contest Division 1 of the National Football League in 2021, and will be eyeing an improved championship run after their Connacht final defeat at the hands of Mayo last season.

Elsewhere tonight, Kerry’s Eye are reporting that Brendan Cummins has departed the Kingdom’s hurling set-up.

Front page of ⁦@Kerrys_Eye⁩ sport tomorrow- blow for the Kerry hurlers ahead of new season as Brendan Cummins departs pic.twitter.com/XDSN6SMjOP — Sylvester Hennessy (@Slyone1069) January 13, 2021

