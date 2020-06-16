This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Ireland midfielder in the frame to become next Bolton Wanderers manager

Steven Reid, who’s currently on the Scotland backroom staff, could succeed Keith Hill at Bolton.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 2:05 PM
Steven Reid coached at West Bromwich Albion before joining Scotland's backroom staff last year.
Steven Reid coached at West Bromwich Albion before joining Scotland's backroom staff last year.
Steven Reid coached at West Bromwich Albion before joining Scotland's backroom staff last year.
SCOTLAND MANAGER STEVE Clarke could be looking for a new coaching team in the coming days with Alex Dyer and Steven Reid’s international future uncertain.

Dyer will have talks with Clarke and the Kilmarnock board over his Scotland duties after signing a two-year contract to stay on as Rugby Park boss.

Reid is among the favourites to take over as Bolton manager after Keith Hill left Wanderers following their relegation to League Two.

Dyer continued working as Clarke’s assistant after the former Chelsea defender moved from Rugby Park to Hampden but he stepped up on an interim basis after the last international and will discuss his future after being given a long-term chance.

When asked about his international future, Dyer said: “That conversation I have to have first with a few people and then I will take it from there.

“I can’t really say too much on that at the moment because I only signed my contract today. But you will know in due course very soon.”

Dyer believes former Republic of Ireland international Reid is also ready to step up to management.

“He is 100% ready,” Dyer said. “He’s a good man, he knows football, it’s been a joy working with him at international level. He had a good career, he’s got all his coaching badges.

“I spoke to him two days ago and I knew he was going for the job and I wished him all the best with it. I would love to see him get the job.”

Press Association

