Ex-Ireland internationals Reid and Colgan join Hughton on Nottingham Forest coaching team

NOTTINGHAM FOREST HAVE announced two new additions to their coaching staff in the shape of Steven Reid and Nick Colgan.

Former Ireland defender and assistant manager Chris Hughton returned to club football 10 days ago, taking over as Forest manager from Sabri Lamouchi.

The Frenchman, who replaced Martin O’Neill, lasted 15 months in the job but a poor start to this season signalled his exit.

Hughton has strengthened the club’s Irish connection even further by bringing in Reid and Colgan to his backroom team.

Reid, part of Ireland’s 2002 World Cup squad, has coached at Reading, Crystal Palace and West Brom since retiring in 2015. He will combine the job with his current role as Scotland first-team coach under Steve Clarke.

Colgan, meanwhile, earned nine caps for the Boys in Green and joins as goalkeeping coach from Wigan Athletic.

The former European champions sit in the relegation zone of English football’s second tier ahead of tomorrow’s away game against Blackburn Rovers.

