Tuesday 19 July 2022
Steven Reid: 'Really tough, you're talking about real severe anxiety, stress, panic attacks'

Reid departed his coaching role with Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 3:13 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Steven Reid has revealed he had two panic attacks during Premier League games and is hoping his experience to help improve the mental health of others.

It’s just under two weeks since Reid departed his coaching role at Nottingham Forest, having helped the club claim promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The City Ground club will now compete in the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

Reid has decided to move on to take his career in a ‘new direction’ and spoke at the time of his desire to offer his services as a specialist coach.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Reid talked about his own struggles during his playing career.

“Really tough, really tough, you know, you’re talking about real severe anxiety, stress, panic attacks.

“I can remember heading out to my car after going to a Premier League game to play, to start the game, and having a panic attack and having to go back inside and calm myself down.

“I had one on the pitch, on a couple of occasions I’ve experienced that on the pitch and it’s a real tough moment that is to deal with, to manage, trying to find the tools, and you speak to the right people to get through those moments.”

Reid admitted departing his position with Nottingham Forest was difficult.

“It was something I had been thinking about for some time really. I’d had a few discussions as the seasons progressed with Steve and my family and those close to me.

nottingham-forest-v-sheffield-united-sky-bet-championship-city-ground Steven Reid and Alan Tate. Source: PA

“I just felt this was the perfect time. I’ve spoken about that decision and how difficult that becomes after the promotion and another season [to look forward to] in the Premier League against the elite.

“But, obviously, I developed a real passion for helping people, and for helping the players I’ve worked with, and in connecting with those and building those relationships, it just feels like the natural next step for me.

“I spoke to Steve [Cooper] and the club. He’s been absolutely first-class and a manager that you can have these discussions with. Steve is such an emotionally intelligent guy that we can just sit down and talk about exactly this stuff, and he totally gets it.”

