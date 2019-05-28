Ex-Ireland midfielder Reid joining Scotland's coaching staff

Reid and Clarke during their time at Reading.

SCOTLAND MANAGER STEVE Clarke says he will be adding Steven Reid to his backroom staff.

Clarke, capped six times for the Scots, took his first job in international football this month, having led Kilmarnock to third in the Scottish Premiership.

The 55-year-old named his first squad today ahead of the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

During the press conference Clarke announced his coaching team, which will be made up of assistant Alex Dyer, goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods and coach Reid.

Former Ireland midfielder Reid previously worked under Clarke as a coach at Reading, and he was most recently with West Brom for a short spell at the end of this season.

The 38-year-old also has experience as first-team coach of Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson.

“I’m going to bring Steven Reid in,” Clarke said, as reported by Edinburgh News. “Steven is a coach I know and I think it’s important for me that I go into the first camp comfortable with the staff who are with me — staff who understand how I work.

“Steven is a little bit younger so he will have a better handle on the mentality of the younger players in the dressing room.

He is also an experienced international player who has been involved in World Cup campaigns and actually played in a World Cup for the Republic. I think he is a good addition.

“He was helping out at West Brom towards the end of the season but he is now looking for a job and I’ve been able to give him one.”

