Another KO victory as Monaghan star McKenna maintains unbeaten record closer to home

MONAGHAN LIGHT-WELTERWEIGHT PROSPECT Stevie McKenna moved to 5-0 as a professional with his fifth stoppage victory tonight, fighting on UK TV for the first time.

McKenna got the job done within a single round in Wakefield, Yorkshire, the 24-year-old seeing off durable journeyman Kris Pilkington, who had previously been stopped just once in his seven defeats, with ease.

Winning took just 73 seconds.

Fighting for the first time as a professional on this side of the Atlantic, ‘The Hitman’s bout took place on the undercard of Alex Dilmaghani’s European super-featherweight title challenge against champion Samir Ziani — which the latter won, stopping Dilmaghani with seconds to spare.

McKenna, the older brother of fellow prospect Aaron McKenna [10-0, 6KOs], typically fights out of California and recently joined forces with legendary trainer Freddie Roach.

But the brothers and their father and co-trainer, Fergal, have remained on this side of the pond since flying home ahead of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Smithborough pair are both managed by Sheer Sports.

