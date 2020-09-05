This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

Another KO victory as Monaghan star McKenna maintains unbeaten record closer to home

Some going by the Smithborough sensation.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 11:21 PM
20 minutes ago 510 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5196865
Going well: Stevie McKenna.
Image: Channel 5 Live Boxing.
Going well: Stevie McKenna.
Going well: Stevie McKenna.
Image: Channel 5 Live Boxing.

MONAGHAN LIGHT-WELTERWEIGHT PROSPECT Stevie McKenna moved to 5-0 as a professional with his fifth stoppage victory tonight, fighting on UK TV for the first time.

McKenna got the job done within a single round in Wakefield, Yorkshire, the 24-year-old seeing off durable journeyman Kris Pilkington, who had previously been stopped just once in his seven defeats, with ease.

Winning took just 73 seconds.

Fighting for the first time as a professional on this side of the Atlantic, ‘The Hitman’s bout took place on the undercard of Alex Dilmaghani’s European super-featherweight title challenge against champion Samir Ziani — which the latter won, stopping Dilmaghani with seconds to spare.

McKenna, the older brother of fellow prospect Aaron McKenna [10-0, 6KOs], typically fights out of California and recently joined forces with legendary trainer Freddie Roach.

But the brothers and their father and co-trainer, Fergal, have remained on this side of the pond since flying home ahead of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Smithborough pair are both managed by Sheer Sports. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie