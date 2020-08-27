This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
Stevie McKenna to fight on UK TV for first time next weekend

The former Irish Elite amateur champion has seen his career take a temporary detour during the pandemic.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,855 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5188539
Smithborough man Stevie McKenna.
MONAGHAN LIGHT-WELTERWEIGHT PROSPECT Stevie McKenna [4-0, 4KOs] will fight for the first time as a professional on this side of the Atlantic on Saturday week, 5 September.

The Monaghan prospect’s scrap with durable journeyman Kris Pilkington [2-7-1], who has been stopped just once in his seven defeats, will be broadcast live on UK network Channel 5 next weekend.

McKenna, 24, who is the older brother of fellow prospect Aaron McKenna [10-0, 6KOs], typically fights out of California and recently joined forces with legendary trainer Freddie Roach.

However, the brothers and their father and co-trainer, Fergal, have remained on this side of the pond since flying home to mother/wife Loretta and older brother/son Gary ahead of pandemic travel restrictions.

Stevie, whose ring moniker is ‘The Hitman’, will be one of 2012 Olympic champion Luke Campbell’s chief sparring partners for a major upcoming bout with highly touted talent Ryan Garcia, a Golden Boy Promotions stablemate of Aaron’s with whom Stevie has previously also sparred and, more recently, enjoyed back-and-forths on social media.

His bout on 5 September takes place on the undercard of Alex Dilmaghani’s European super-featherweight title challenge against champion Samir Ziani, on what is a Hennessy Sports bill in a behind-closed-doors studio in Wakefield, Yorkshire.

“‘The Hitman’ is ready,” said the 24-year-old McKenna, who like his brother is managed by Sheer Sports. “I’m looking forward to making my first appearance in the UK with Hennessy Sports. I’m in really good shape and ready to put on an exciting show.

I’m delighted to be fighting on free TV in the UK on Channel 5. It’s a fantastic opportunity for my friends, family and fans to finally see me in action. This is just the platform I need to build my stock. I can’t wait.

“This is a real honour to have this talented young man feature on my 5 September event,” added promoter Mick Hennessy. “I’d like to thank Sheer Sports for allowing Stevie to fight on the card and I’m sure he will go down a storm with fans and viewers here.

I’ve been well aware of Stephen’s quality and credentials for many years due to my close links with the Irish boxing scene and also knowing his family. He is one of the most exciting boxers to emerge from Ireland in recent years.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

