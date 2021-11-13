Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 13 November 2021
Double success for McKenna brothers on Coventry card

Earlier, Brett McGinty beat Czech Republic fighter Pavel Albrecht over four rounds.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 10:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,737 Views 0 Comments
Stevie McKenna took a first-round win in Coventry. (Channel 5)
MONAGHAN FIGHTER AARON McKenna powered past Hungary’s Gabor Gorbics in Coventry on Saturday.

McKenna was fighting at the Coventry Skydome Arena as part of Hennessy Sports’ multi-titled card.

He had been due to fight Ghana’s Edem Bike for the WBC Youth title, but saw the fight called off on Friday, with 37-year-old Gobics brought in as a replacement opponent on the card.

And the middleweight started strong but saw the fight go the distance, eventually taking the bout 80-71.

McKenna’s record now stands at 13-0 ahead of his rescheduled title fight, which is penciled in for 10 December.

Earlier on Saturday, McKenna’s brother, Stevie, recorded an impressive first-round knockout over Richmond Djarbeng.

He made a blistering start to the bout, quickly pinning his Ghanaian opponent in the corner with a flurry of punches.

Unable to muster up a response, Djarbeng soon hit the canvas, with the fight stopped just 43 seconds into the first round.

It represented McKenna’s 10th win in as many fights, and his sixth first-round knockout.

Earlier at the same venue, Brett McGinty was made to work hard to beat Czech Republic fighter Pavel Albrecht over four rounds.

The Donegal man – who is trained by Ricky Hatton – moved to 4-0 since turning pro in 2019, with the fight scored 40-36 in his favour.   

