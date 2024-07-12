'If we lose against Ireland, we're still the world champions. That won't change'

SPRINGBOKS ASSISTANT COACH Mzwandile Stick says defeat to Ireland tomorrow would not dent the South Africans’ status as the best team in the world.

The back-to-back World Cup winners pushed a narrative that their position as the leading side was being questioned ahead of last weekend’s first Test win over Andy Farrell’s side in Pretoria.

And though there has been less of that talk in the build-up to the second clash in Durban tomorrow, Stick was forthright when asked if a win for Ireland would give people scope to claim Farrell’s side are the best in the world.

“That argument for us, it was sorted last year when we won the World Cup,” said Stick.

“I don’t think, whatever happens on Saturday… a team like Ireland, they’re still one of the best teams in the world. If we lose against them, we’re still the world champions. That won’t change.

“Yes, we want to win the game but even if we don’t we will still be world champions for the next four years.

“Like I always say, we can’t help what other people are saying about us but there’s one thing I know for sure: plus/minus 60 million South Africans, they know we’re the best team in the world.

“Whatever they say on the other side, we respect the opinions they’ve got, but for us between the World Cup, we probably have different goals than them.

“We are always trying to build squad depth, give opportunities. That’s who we are.

“For them, maybe it’s a different strategy. Maybe they want to win 18 games in a row and if it works for them – happy days – but there’s one thing I know for sure, for the next four years the best team in the world will be South Africa.

“I know one thing for sure, the management of Ireland don’t walk about saying that Ireland are probably the best team in the world, that’s for sure.”

Stick stressed that the Springboks have real respect for Ireland’s players and coaches, but they are determined to send the Irish squad packing with a 2-0 series defeat.

It would be the latest big achievement for Rassie Erasmus’ side, who have won two World Cups and a Lions series during his tenure.

“Ireland have a lot of pride in the way they do things, they are the Six Nations champions, and they are playing their last game of the season which will make it a huge occasion for them,” said Stick.

“But just like them, we’ve prepared really well and we know we have to go full-out tomorrow. We are playing at home and for the people in South Africa, so if we can win this match, it will be huge for us.”