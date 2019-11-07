This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stoke City make official approach for Nothern Ireland's Michael O'Neill

The struggling Championship side have been in touch with the Irish Football Association.

By Ben Blake Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 999 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4882711
O'Neill has managed Northern Ireland since 2011.
Image: Liam McBurney
Image: Liam McBurney

STOKE CITY HAVE contacted the Irish Football Association in relation to manager Michael O’Neill.

The Championship club, currently bottom of the table, sacked Nathan Jones a week ago — ending his nine-month stint at the Bet365 Stadium. 

Ex-Ireland international Rory Delap was put in temporary charge, with Stoke suffering a 2-0 defeat to leaders West Brom on Friday night. 

50-year-old O’Neill has worked wonders with limited resources since taking over Northern Ireland in 2011. 

The former Shamrock Rovers boss qualified them for a first-ever European Championship in 2016, where they progressed to the second round in France before losing out to Wales. 

They are currently third in their Euro 2020 qualifying group, behind the Netherlands and Germany. 

O’Neill turned down the Scotland job last year, but the Potters are hopeful they can entice him to leave his current role. 

“The Irish Football Association has been approached by EFL Championship club Stoke City who are seeking permission to speak to Michael O’Neill about their vacant manager’s position,” reads a short IFA statement released to Press Association. 

