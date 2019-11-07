Stoke City make official approach for Nothern Ireland's Michael O'Neill

STOKE CITY HAVE contacted the Irish Football Association in relation to manager Michael O’Neill.

The Championship club, currently bottom of the table, sacked Nathan Jones a week ago — ending his nine-month stint at the Bet365 Stadium.

Ex-Ireland international Rory Delap was put in temporary charge, with Stoke suffering a 2-0 defeat to leaders West Brom on Friday night.

50-year-old O’Neill has worked wonders with limited resources since taking over Northern Ireland in 2011.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss qualified them for a first-ever European Championship in 2016, where they progressed to the second round in France before losing out to Wales.

They are currently third in their Euro 2020 qualifying group, behind the Netherlands and Germany.

O’Neill turned down the Scotland job last year, but the Potters are hopeful they can entice him to leave his current role.

“The Irish Football Association has been approached by EFL Championship club Stoke City who are seeking permission to speak to Michael O’Neill about their vacant manager’s position,” reads a short IFA statement released to Press Association.

