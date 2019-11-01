This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ireland midfielder Rory Delap put in charge of Stoke after Nathan Jones' sacking

The Potters sit second from bottom in the Championship table.

By Ben Blake Friday 1 Nov 2019, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,219 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4875000
Potters coach Rory Delap.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Potters coach Rory Delap.
Potters coach Rory Delap.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

STOKE CITY HAVE parted company with manager Nathan Jones after nine months in charge. 

46-year-old Jones, seen as an up-and-coming coach thanks to his work with Luton Town, was brought in to replace Gary Rowett back in January. 

However, the Potters are currently 23rd in the Championship table after just two league wins this season. 

His departure has looked likely for several weeks and Stoke have released a statement today to confirm the news. 

With assistant Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez also exiting, former Ireland international Rory Delap will take over first-team duties on a temporary basis along with Kevin Russell and Andy Quy.  

43-year-old Delap, capped 11 times for Ireland, spent six years as a player at Stoke. He returned in a coaching capacity in June 2018. 

millwall-v-stoke-city-sky-bet-championship-the-den Nathan Jones has departed the club. Source: EMPICS Sport

“I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this Football Club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here,” Jones said.

I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the Club the very best for the future.”

Stoke currently have Irish players James McClean, Stephen Ward, Nathan Collins and Scott Hogan (on loan from Aston Villa) on their books. 

They face Championship leaders West Brom at the Bet365 Stadium on Monday.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie