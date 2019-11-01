Ex-Ireland midfielder Rory Delap put in charge of Stoke after Nathan Jones' sacking

STOKE CITY HAVE parted company with manager Nathan Jones after nine months in charge.

46-year-old Jones, seen as an up-and-coming coach thanks to his work with Luton Town, was brought in to replace Gary Rowett back in January.

However, the Potters are currently 23rd in the Championship table after just two league wins this season.

His departure has looked likely for several weeks and Stoke have released a statement today to confirm the news.

With assistant Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez also exiting, former Ireland international Rory Delap will take over first-team duties on a temporary basis along with Kevin Russell and Andy Quy.

43-year-old Delap, capped 11 times for Ireland, spent six years as a player at Stoke. He returned in a coaching capacity in June 2018.

Nathan Jones has departed the club. Source: EMPICS Sport

“I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this Football Club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here,” Jones said.

I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the Club the very best for the future.”

Stoke currently have Irish players James McClean, Stephen Ward, Nathan Collins and Scott Hogan (on loan from Aston Villa) on their books.

They face Championship leaders West Brom at the Bet365 Stadium on Monday.

