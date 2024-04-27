Stormers put 42 points on Leinster as province drop to second in URC table

Stormers 42

Leinster 12

Jon Cardinelli reports from the Cape Town Stadium

LEINSTER DROPPED TO second in the United Rugby Championship standings after losing 42-12 to the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

Glasgow Warriors have moved up to first place after claiming a 40-9 bonus-point win against Zebre Parma in Italy.

With three league matches remaining, the Scottish side enjoy a four-point lead over second-placed Leinster – who will return from their two-game sojourn to South Africa with zero log points.

Leinster have been strategic about the tour to South Africa in recent seasons. While many of their first-choice players have remained in Ireland to prepare for the all-important Champions Cup playoffs in Europe, less-experienced combinations have travelled south.

Scott Penny leads out the Leinster team.

This strategy has allowed Leinster to bolster their chances of success in Europe while pushing for a first-place finish in the URC – and in the past two seasons, that ploy has paid off.

This season, however, Leinster failed to claim any bonus points from the 44-12 defeat to the Lions in Johannesburg and in the subsequent loss to the Stormers in Cape Town.

While the club will head into their Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton Saints next weekend as favourites, they may well fall short in the quest to finish the URC at the top of the pile – and secure home advantage for all potential playoffs.

The Stormers dominated the gainline and the breakdown in a largely one-sided contest staged at the Cape Town Stadium. The resultant pressure told on the Leinster backs, with out-half Sam Prendergast spending much of the game deep in the pocket.

The Stormers did well to capitalise on an early mistake. Winger Ben Loader swooped on a loose ball, and ran the length of the field to score.

The hosts bossed the scrums, and Manie Libbok translated the resultant penalties into points. The Stormers weren’t at their clinical attacking best, but they did keep the scoreboard ticking over, and by the end of the first half they had built up a formidable 23-0 lead.

Libbok slotted a penalty in the 38th minute. Leinster had the opportunity to close out the half, but a missed lineout gifted the hosts yet another scoring chance.

Having botched an earlier opportunity from close range, the Stormers made no mistake on this occasion, with captain Salmaan Moerat crashing over.

Leinster's Cormac Foley.

The interval did little to disrupt the Stormers’ momentum. Herschel Jantjies scythed through the Leinster defence, and Libbok added the extras to stretch the lead to 30 points.

Leo Cullen’s decision to replace his starting props paid dividends, as Leinster won a series of scrum penalties. They continued to pressure the Stormers’ tryline, and Max Deegan touched down to score the first points after 50 minutes.

From the kickoff, Rob Russell raced through the Stormers defence to score and reduce the deficit to 18 points. With 28 minutes remaining, there was still some hope for a losing bonus point.

The Stormers struggled to maintain their discipline in their own 22, and Evan Roos was shown a yellow card for repeated infringements in the 59th minute.

But the break in play allowed coach John Dobson to go to his bench, and deploy World Cup-winning tighthead Frans Malherbe, among others.

The Stormers regained their edge at the scrum, and worked their way upfield. Replacement flanker Willie Engelbrecht rounded off a powerful surge to give his side the bonus-point try – and obliterate Leinster’s remaining hopes.

Stormers scorers:

Tries: Ben Loader, Salmaan Moerat, Herschel Jantjies, Willie Engelbrecht, Warrick Gelant

Conversions: Manie Libbok [4/5]

Penalties: Libbok [3/4]

Leinster scorers:

Tries: Max Deegan, Rob Russell

Conversions: Sam Prendergast [1/2]

STORMERS: Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis (Wandisile Simelane, 61), Damian Willemse, Ben Loader; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies (Stefan Ungerer, 71); Brok Harris (Frans Malherbe, 59), Joseph Dweba (Andre-Hugo Venter, 57), Neethling Fouche (Kwenso Blose, 59); Salmaan Moerat (capt), Ruben van Heerden (Connor Evans, 71), Marcel Theunissen (Hacjivah Dayimani, 67), Ben-Jason Dixon (Willie Engelbrecht, 69), Evan Roos.

Yellow Card: Evan Roos 59

LEINSTER: Henry McErlean; Liam Turner, Ben Brownlee, Charlie Ngatai, Rob Russell; Sam Prendergast, Cormac Foley (Fintan Gunne, 73); Michael Milne (Ed Byrne, 40) John McKee (Gus McCarthy, 56), Michael Ala’alatoa (Thomas Clarkson, 42); Brian Deeny, Jason Jenkins (Conor O’Tighearnaigh, 56); Rhys Ruddock (Martin Maloney, 42), Scott Penny (capt) (Diarmuid Mangan, 74), Max Deegan.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)