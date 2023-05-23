'We respect Munster' - Stormers to harness emotions ahead of URC final showdown

STORMERS FORWARDS COACH Rito Hlungwani has defended Joseph Dweba’s emotional outburst in the wake of the United Rugby Championship semi-finals and reiterated the Cape team’s respect for Munster.

Two weeks ago, the Stormers qualified for their second successive URC final after they beat Connacht 43-25 at the Cape Town Stadium. Several hours later, the players and coaches congregated in a private suite to watch the second semi-final in Dublin.

Just as Munster secured a famous 16-15 win over Leinster – and ensured that the URC final would be staged in Cape Town – a video of the Stormers’ celebrations was captured and posted to social media. In the clip, Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba can be heard shouting, “We’re gonna fuck them up!”

Shortly after the video went viral, head coach John Dobson explained that the team was elated to be playing in another URC final in Cape Town instead of travelling all the way to Dublin to tackle Leinster.

Nevertheless, the video and Dweba’s reaction in particular has been a talking point in the lead-up to the final. On Monday, forwards coach Rito Hlungwani offered his view on the incident, as well as some insight into where the Stormers are mentally.

“Joseph is a very passionate rugby player,” Hlungwani said of the Stormers and Springbok hooker. “He has a bit of a mouth on him, but he is one guy who usually backs up his words.

“Saying what he said, it wasn’t something that was meant to go out to the public. It’s not necessarily his fault.

“It’s not something that we’ve had a long chat about.

“At the end of the day, we respect Munster. They are the only team we haven’t beaten in the URC. They are coming here with a strong squad. So it’s a team we really respect.”

Last month, Munster became the first side to beat the Stormers at home in nearly two years. The Irish province made a physical statement in the 26-24 victory, particularly at the set pieces and mauls.

The Stormers will have a point to prove this coming Saturday. The return of Springbok duo Marvin Orie and flanker Deon Fourie should lift the team in key areas like the lineout, maul and breakdown.

“We weren’t at our best in the last game against Munster,” admitted Hlungwani. “We weren’t as disciplined as we usually are. We’ve spoken about improving this weekend.

“Munster have a strong maul, and we need to improve in that area too,” the forwards coach added. “Overall, we know that we will have to fight for 80 minutes, as Munster are a team that never goes away.”

Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe has played in a World Cup final for the Boks, and was one of the star performers in last year’s URC decider against the Bulls. The big man is taking nothing for granted ahead of the showdown with Munster, though.

“It’s all about preparation at the moment,” Malherbe said. “You’ve just got to concentrate on the plan and your role within the plan. The emotion will build as the game gets closer, but you have to manage that.”