Mighty Munster all but seal Champions Cup spot with bonus-point win in Cape Town

Stormers 24

Munster 26

Jon Cardinelli reports from Capte Town Stadium

MUNSTER CLAIMED A 26-24 bonus-point win against the Stormers on Saturday to end the Cape side’s unbeaten streak at home and all but seal Champions Cup qualification for next season.

Irish eyes will be smiling after an unlikely yet emphatic result at the Cape Town Stadium. Thanks to a determined and tactically superior performance, Munster have become the first United Rugby Championship team to beat the Stormers in the Cape since 2021.

Munster have strengthened their position in the URC standings, and have done their Irish counterparts Ulster a tremendous service. The result in Cape Town will ensure that Ulster rather the Stormers finish the round in second place.

In a historic clash staged in the Cape cauldron, Munster made a physical statement from the outset. The forwards – inspired by Springbok lock RG Snyman and the relentless Ireland flank Peter O’Mahony – bossed the gainline battle in the opening stages. The visitors’ lineout made a telling statement in the second minute when it orchestrated a try – with hooker Diarmuid Barron dotting down.

Advertisement

The Stormers’ discipline let them down in the first quarter, and Munster made them pay. Bok lock Marvin Orie gave away a soft penalty when he shoved O’Mahony in the face after the hosts had the advantage.

As the game approached the 20-minute mark, Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla attempted to tackle a slipping O’Mahony, and made contact with the Munster flanker’s head. After considering the mitigating factors, the officials ruled that the offence warranted a yellow card.

Munster proceeded to set a lineout deep in Stormers territory, and the ensuing maul proved unstoppable. While Munster out-half Jack Crowley missed the conversion attempt, the visitors appeared to be in control, with a 12-point lead and Senatla still in the bin.

For the remainder of the half, the Stormers exerted the pressure via their pack and pinpoint kicking game, and forced Munster back into their own territory. Bok tighthead Frans Malherbe crashed over from close range in the 30th minute to bring his side back into the contest.

Munster continued to impede in front of their own posts as half-time approached. Instead of opting for a shot at goal, Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff called for a scrum. The local crowd started to get behind the Stormers, and when Ruhan Nel powered past the defence, the stadium erupted. Manie Libbok added the extras to level the scores right before half-time.

The Stormers started the second half well, yet failed to translate their dominance into points, with Libbok pushing a penalty attempt wide. The hosts enjoyed several surges from close range, but were repelled by a tigerish Munster defence.

Munster showed plenty of enterprise and cut the Stormers defence in the wider channels on several occasions. In the 58th minute, wing Shane Daly made one of those surges tell. Replacement Ben Healy nailed a difficult conversion to extend the lead to seven points.

Not for the first time in the contest, the hosts turned down a shot at goal in favour of kicking to touch. And in the 66th minute, the Stormers lineout and maul to set up a try for Kitshoff, to bring the hosts’ within two points of Munster.

Libbok missed yet another kick at goal, though.

Munster worked their way upfield, and earned yet another scoring chance from close range. Gavin Coombes burrowed his way over, and Healy made no mistake in extending the lead to nine points.

Somewhat fittingly, the Stormers and Libbok spurned two scoring chances thereafter. The Bok out-half pushed both attempts wide. Nel scored after the hooter to ensure that his side claimed two bonus points from the encounter.

After securing a monumental victory, Munster will head into their final tour fixture against the Sharks seeking revenge for their Champions Cup exit, with qualification for next season’s tournament virtually secured.