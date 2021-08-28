Greta Streimikyte finishes fifth in the T13 1500m final

Irish Para-Athlete Greta Streimikyte just missed out on bronze as she finished fifth with a time of 4:34.82 in the T13 1500m final.

The Clonliffe Harriers member led from the off and pushed hard for third during the final lap but missed out down the straight. Ethiopian Tigist Gezahagn Menigstu took gold in a time of 4:23.24 while American Liza Corso was in second.

Third went to Tunisia’s Somaya Bousaid. It was a disappointing result for Streimikyte, who was just 3.04 seconds off the podium. The 26-year old finished fourth in 2016 at Rio.

“Today it just wasn’t there. I ran better this season. Honestly, I don’t know what happened,” a downcast Streimikyte told RTE post-race.

“I don’t want to blame it on the conditions. We’ve been here from a while now. I wouldn’t blame the conditions. I just didn’t perform. It is very disappointing.”