BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

'It's so hard to leave' - Lancaster says best ahead of Leinster after signing new deal

The Englishman is staying on for another two years at least.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 7:00 AM
51 minutes ago 1,393 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5395382
Lancaster has been with Leinster since 2016.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Lancaster has been with Leinster since 2016.
Lancaster has been with Leinster since 2016.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

YOU GET A sense of Stuart Lancaster’s unfinished business with Leinster when he’s asked how much last year’s Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Saracens has gnawed away at him since.

“Well… both of them, both of them,” he replies, highlighting that he hasn’t totally moved on from defeat to the English side in the 2019 final either.

Lancaster has helped Leinster to a European trophy, their success in the 2018 final against Racing 92 standing out as the highlight of his time with the province, but a single title isn’t enough for a man of his ambitions. Like everyone around him in Leinster, Lancaster is interested in legacy. 

A coach of his reputation would be welcomed with open arms by many other clubs. Indeed, Clermont were interested in bringing him to France to succeed Franck Azéma at the end of this season, but Lancaster is staying where he is having signed a new two-year deal.

Coaching Leinster has been tough for Lancaster and his family. In regular times, he returned home to Leeds on a weekly basis but the pandemic means he was only back twice before Christmas and once since.

“That’s a long, long time not to be with your wife and kids,” says Lancaster.

And yet, there’s no club in Leeds for Lancaster to coach so his profession means being away, whether it involves a flight to Dublin or not. And, importantly, Lancaster wants to be in Leinster. He has become part of the place since arriving in 2016.

“Someone said to me once, ‘The definition of a good environment is that good people want to come and people want to stay longer than they usually would and if they stay, they need to say ‘it’s the best time in my career’.

“I’ll probably stay longer than was in my mind when I first arrived because it’s so hard to leave.”

stuart-lancaster-and-leo-cullen-before-the-game Lancaster and Leo Cullen have formed a strong coaching team. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

Lancaster is all about the here and now – which involves taking on Toulon in the Champions Cup round of 16 on Friday night at the RDS, fresh from a fourth consecutive Pro14 title – but it’s hard not to glance further ahead too. 

“I can’t help but think about the team that Leinster can have in the future,” he says.

“You know, it’s not like I’m sat thinking, ‘We’ve got players coming to the end of their cycle’. You think about a Robbie Henshaw or a Garry Ringrose or Ciarán Frawley or a Harry Byrne or a Ross Byrne or a Luke McGrath or a Jamison Gibson-Park or Caelan Doris, James Ryan, these guys… they’re the young lads coming through, so there’s no reason why as a team we can’t be at the top end of Pro14 rugby and European rugby.

“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, I guess, is the moral of the story.”

Lancaster believes Leinster can continue to get better in the coming years, but also in the coming weeks. 

They were excellent in last weekend’s Pro14 final win against Munster but should have won by more than 10 points, leaving Lancaster and head coach Leo Cullen with plenty to focus on this week ahead of the Toulon clash.

“I thought we got a lot of the approach work right but if you had been in the review this morning, you’d probably have thought we lost really, given the opportunities I showed them that we could have executed,” says Lancaster.

“I think there’s more in us, we can improve on that.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

stuart-lancaster The former England boss delights in being on the training pitch. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Lancaster says Leinster will make changes to their team this week in order to freshen things up, while European rugby also tends to add another layer of sharpness.

The fact that their most recent knock-out game in the Champions Cup was such a miserable experience against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium leaves Leinster with a point to prove.

“To lose in a quarter-final, particularly because we had gone so well in the pool stages again last year before Covid hit, it was really disappointing,” says Lancaster.

“We lost against Saracens because we didn’t win the set-piece battle, we didn’t win the forward confrontations well enough, we weren’t accurate enough in the first half, we gave them belief and a lead that was too hard to claw back in the end.

“It sits in the back of everyone’s minds and the previous year as well. It’s a big motivation but it’s not the motivation. The motivation is Toulon and that’s it. You can’t get distracted by what you did last week against Munster or what happened against Saracens.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie