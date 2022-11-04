Stuart McCloskey to start as Robbie Henshaw ruled out for South Africa clash

ROBBIE HENSHAW HAS been ruled out for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series clash against South Africa with Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey replacing him in the starting fifteen.

Henshaw had been named to play inside centre in the Ireland team yesterday but picked up an injury issue and the IRFU confirmed McCloskey will partner Garry Ringrose instead.

📋 Team Update.



Robbie Henshaw has been unfortunately ruled out of tomorrow’s game through injury.



Stuart McCloskey comes into the starting team, with Jimmy O’Brien named on the bench.#TeamOfUs | #IREvSA pic.twitter.com/jBGly6iAeo — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 4, 2022

Jimmy O’Brien comes in on the bench meaning he will not play for Ireland A versus Blacks XV. Munster’s Calvin Nash will replace him on the wing with Shane Daly now among the replacements.

McCloskey has been in superb form for his province and will add to his six caps, the last of which came in the summer of 2021.