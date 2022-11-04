Membership : Access or Sign Up
Stuart McCloskey to start as Robbie Henshaw ruled out for South Africa clash

Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien comes in on the bench.

1 hour ago 4,991 Views 5 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ROBBIE HENSHAW HAS been ruled out for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series clash against South Africa with Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey replacing him in the starting fifteen.

Henshaw had been named to play inside centre in the Ireland team yesterday but picked up an injury issue and the IRFU confirmed McCloskey will partner Garry Ringrose instead. 

Jimmy O’Brien comes in on the bench meaning he will not play for Ireland A versus Blacks XV. Munster’s Calvin Nash will replace him on the wing with Shane Daly now among the replacements.  

McCloskey has been in superb form for his province and will add to his six caps, the last of which came in the summer of 2021. 

Autumn Series
