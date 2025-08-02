Success for highly rated Irish coach Brian Barry-Murphy as Cardiff win

Updated at 17.02

NEW SKIPPER Rubin Colwill inspired a 2-1 comeback win for Cardiff over Peterborough in League One today.

Sir Alex Ferguson was in the stands at Cardiff City Stadium to support his son Darren, who saw his Peterborough team go into the break 1-0 ahead.

Advertisement

New Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy turned out the youngest team selected by any Cardiff manager this century, but saw Posh draw first blood in the 33rd minute when Brad Ihionvien stepped up to coolly convert from the penalty spot after Will Fish had barged Declan Firth in the box.

The 47-year-old Cork-born coach previously managed Rochdale in League One between 2019 and 2021 before going on to spend three years as the manager of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad.

Cardiff, led for the first time by 23-year-old Colwill, earned their stripes in the second half of their first game in the third tier of English football in 22 years.

The skipper led the way with a wonder free kick from 25 yards, three minutes after the restart and then 18-year-old Ronan Kpakio hammered home his first senior goal to grab the lead on the hour mark.

The visitors had a chance to level at the death, but Matt Turner made a brilliant save from Gustav Lindgren to save the day.

Elsewhere, there were mixed fortunes for the other Irish managers in League One.

Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley beat Plymouth Argyle 3-1, while Noel Hunt-managed Reading lost 2-0 at Lincoln City.

In League Two, a Jaze Kabia penalty helped Grimsby Town overcome Crawley Town 3-0.

And former Drogheda player Evan Weir was on target in Walsall’s 2-1 defeat of Swindon Town.