All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate Sunday Game Team of the Year

The panel also selected one player from each of Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny and Clare.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Aug 2021, 9:36 AM
Limerick stars Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Limerick stars Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch.
Limerick stars Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LIMERICK DOMINATE THE Sunday Game’s Team of the Year, with a record 11 players from John Kiely’s squad making the cut following yesterday’s superb All-Ireland SHC final win over Cork.

Half-forward Jack O’Connor is the sole representative from Cork on the team, with the Sunday Game panel also including one player from each of Kilkenny, Clare and Waterford.

Cian Lynch, who played a starring role in yesterday’s win at Croke Park, was selected as the Sunday Game’s Player of the Year.

The panel opted for Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy in goal, with Limerick duo Séan Finn and Barry Nash selected in the two corner-back positions, while Waterford captain Conor Prunty got the nod at full-back.

It’s an all-Limerick half-back line, with Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon – who now sits alongside Christy Ring as the only person to lift the Liam MacCarthy three times as captain – and Kyle Hayes, who scored one of the goals of the season in the Munster final win over Tipperary, all selected.

The panel opted for a midfield pairing of Limerick’s William O’Donoghue and Clare talisman Tony Kelly.

Cork star O’Connor is selected at 10, with Treaty pair Lynch and Tom Morrissey completing the half-forward line.

And it’s another all-Limerick selection in the full-forward line, with the panel going for Aaron Gilliane – the Treaty’s top-scorer with 1-6 on Sunday – Séamus Flanagan and Peter Casey.

Sunday Game Team of the Year: 

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Seán Finn (Limerick)

3. Conor Prunty (Waterford)

4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

6. Declan Hannon (Limerick)

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

8. William O’Donoghue (Limerick)

9. Tony Kelly (Clare)

10. Jack O’Connor (Cork)

11. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14. Séamus Flanagan (Limerick)

15. Peter Casey (Limerick) 

