Awesome Limerick storm past Cork to retain All-Ireland senior hurling crown

Limerick 3-32

Cork 1-22

IF THERE WAS any debate remaining about the greatness of this Limerick hurling team, it was ended today in quite spectacular style.

Gearoid Hegarty on his way to scoring Limerick's first goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A third All-Ireland title in four seasons was collected by John Kiely’s team in sensational fashion, as they blew Cork away to win with 16 points to spare.

The platform for this win was constructed by an extraordinary first-half showing by Limerick. They posted 3-18 on the scoreboard in an awesome attacking display, most strikingly in the second quarter when they outscored Cork 1-10 to 0-5, and were in front by 16 points at the break.

Gearoid Hegarty hit the net twice and Aaron Gillane raised the other green flag in that period. Cian Lynch (0-6) and Peter Casey (0-5) were other attackers in stunning form, Lynch at his mesmerising best throughout while Casey excelled before coming off injured.

The tone was set at an early stage by Limerick, Hegarty shooting a bullet to the net in the second minute after being played in by Lynch. But Cork mounted an impressive response two minutes later, when an intricate team move released Shane Kingston and he capped a strong run by blasting to the net in front of Hill 16.

Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The opening quarter was Cork’s best phase as they largely matched Limerick for points. The concession of the goal to Gillane in the 14th minute was a major setback though, Seamus Flanagan spying him in space as they unlocked the Cork defence.

At the water break Limerick were ahead 2-8 to 1-6, Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy were stepping up to shoulder the scoring burden for Cork, with the latter cutting the deficit to four with his point in the 20th minute.

That was as positive as it got for Cork, Limerick accelerated clear for the rest of the first half to put themselves in an unassailable position. Hegarty blasted a drive wide of the post in the 25th minute but made amends ten minutes later when he rattled the net, again courtesy of a Lynch assist, and even at that juncture the game was headed to an inevitable outcome.

Trailing 3-18 to 1-11 at half-time, Cork faced an unenviable second-half task. The match degenerated into one with the feel of a training session as Limerick’s impressive defensive unit ensured Cork could find no way through for goals. Cork were grateful to a Patrick Collins intervention as his excellent save in the 41st minute denied Tom Morrissey from bagging another Limerick goal.

The scoreboard advantage had swelled to 16 points by the second-half water break, 3-26 to 1-16 in Limerick’s favour. That was also the gap by the final whistle, Horgan knocking over Cork’s last five points from frees, but Limerick replied on every occasion with the outstanding Lynch leading the way.

Gearoid Hegarty celebrates at the final whistle with his Limerick team-mates. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-6 (0-3f), Gearoid Hegarty 2-2, Cian Lynch 0-6, Peter Casey 0-5, Tom Morrissey 0-3, Declan Hannon, Diarmaid Byrnes (0-1f) 0-2 each, Barry Nash, Darragh O’Donovan, Séamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy, David Reidy, Pat Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-12 (0-10f), Seamus Harnedy 0-4, Shane Kingston 1-0, Niall O’Leary, Mark Coleman (0-1f), Luke Meade, Jack O’Connor, Alan Cadogan, Shane Barrett 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties).

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon).

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane).

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon).

Subs

22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Peter Casey (inj) (36)

25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Hegarty (61)

19. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) for Hannon (inj) (65)

23. Barry Murphy (Doon) for Mulcahy (68)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon) for Tom Morrissey (69)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown).

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas).

Subs

19. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Conor Cahalane (half-time)

17. Seán O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton) for O’Leary (47)

22. Alan Cadogan (Douglas) for O’Connor (47)

23. Shane Barrett (Blarney) for Fitzgibbon (47)

20. Niall Cashman (Blackrock) for O’Donoghue (52)

25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s) for O’Flynn (inj) (55)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)