'He just didn't feel right' - Faugheen pulled up as Supasundae claims victory in dramatic Aintree Hurdle

A DRAMATIC BETWAY Aintree Hurdle went the way of Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power as Supasundae toughed out best this afternoon.

Robbie Power on board Supasundae during the Betway Aintree Hurdle. Source: Nigel French

In a race where former Champion Hurdler Faugheen was pulled-up early and this year’s Champion Hurdle runner-up Melon fell when still going well, Supasundae grinded it out best.

After finishing second in this race last year and a poor run at the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, Supasundae had just over a length to spare from the former dual Champion Hurdler Buveur DAir at the winning line.

The 5/6 favourite Buveur DAir fell in the Champion Hurdle in Cheltenham last month and was aiming to bounce back but could not overtake the 15/2 winner with Ch’tibello back in third.

There was disappointment for trainer Willie Mullins as Melon fell at the first flight in the home straight while Faugheen was pulled up early on as jockey Ruby Walsh opted to take the safe option.

"He's sound. He's fine. But he just didn't feel right. The safest thing to do is give up."@Ruby_Walsh on Faugheen. 🐎#Aintree #GrandNationalFestival pic.twitter.com/k74Fx82kEB — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 4, 2019

- Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: