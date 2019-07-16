Bank holiday weekend fixtures confirmed for final round of Super 8s

There's still plenty to play for in the Super 8s.

There's still plenty to play for in the Super 8s.

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the final phase of the All-Ireland Super 8s competition have been confirmed, with a number of potentially crucial games down for decision on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Phase 1 games took place at the weekend, with Dublin, Tyrone, Donegal and Kerry all getting their campaigns off to a winning start across the two groups.

But there could still be plenty to play for in the third phase as the eight remaining teams continue to battle it out for places in the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals.

The Group 1 games will take place on Saturday 3 August, where Mayo will host Donegal in MacHale Park while Kerry travel to take on Meath.

Sunday will see the Group 2 action get underway, with Cork welcoming Roscommon to Pairc Ui Rinn. Tyrone and Dublin will square off in Healy Park, the venue where Mickey Harte’s side gave the All-Ireland champions a scare in the Super 8s last year.

The Phase 2 games in the Super 8s will take place this weekend. You can find out more details here.

Super 8s Fixtures – Phase 3

Saturday, 3 August - Group 1

Mayo v Donegal, Elverys MacHale Park, 6pm

Meath v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann, 6pm

Sunday, 4 August - Group 2

Cork v Roscommon, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm

Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park, 4pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!