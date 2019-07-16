This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bank holiday weekend fixtures confirmed for final round of Super 8s

A number of potentially crucial games will be down for decision on 3/4 August.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,455 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4727105
There's still plenty to play for in the Super 8s.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
There's still plenty to play for in the Super 8s.
There's still plenty to play for in the Super 8s.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the final phase of the All-Ireland Super 8s competition have been confirmed, with a number of potentially crucial games down for decision on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Phase 1 games took place at the weekend, with Dublin, Tyrone, Donegal and Kerry all getting their campaigns off to a winning start across the two groups.

But there could still be plenty to play for in the third phase as the eight remaining teams continue to battle it out for places in the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals.

The Group 1 games will take place on Saturday 3 August, where Mayo will host Donegal in MacHale Park while Kerry travel to take on Meath.

Sunday will see the Group 2 action get underway, with Cork welcoming Roscommon to Pairc Ui Rinn. Tyrone and Dublin will square off in Healy Park, the venue where Mickey Harte’s side gave the All-Ireland champions a scare in the Super 8s last year.

The Phase 2 games in the Super 8s will take place this weekend. You can find out more details here.

Super 8s Fixtures – Phase 3

Saturday, 3 August  - Group 1 

Mayo v Donegal, Elverys MacHale Park, 6pm

Meath v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann, 6pm

Sunday, 4 August - Group 2

Cork v Roscommon, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm

Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park, 4pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie