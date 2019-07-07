2019 Super 8s groups line-up and fixtures confirmed

There are two provincial champions in either group.

AFTER MEATH’S WIN over Clare this afternoon, the Super 8s groups have now been confirmed.

Just eight teams are left in the hunt for the Sam Maguire and they’ll enter the two-group All-Ireland quarter-final phase which is in its second year of existance.

Andy McEntee’s Royals will face a stern examination in Group 1 alongside Kerry, Donegal and Mayo. They’ll travel to Ballybofey to take on the back-to-back Ulster champions in the opening round next Sunday, while Mayo will visit the Kingdom.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin are in Group 2 alongside Connacht winners Roscommon and qualifier sides Tyrone and Cork. The Dubs host Cork on Saturday, after Roscommon’s home tie against the Red Hand.

The GAA are due to announce throw-in times for the third round games next week.

All-Ireland Super 8s 2019

Group 1 - Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Meath.

Group 2 - Dublin, Roscommon, Tyrone, Cork.

Fixtures

Sunday 14 July

Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 2pm

Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm

Sunday 21 July

Mayo v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm

Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm

Weekend 3/4 August

Meath v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann

Mayo v Donegal, Elverys MacHale Park

Group 2

Saturday 13 July

Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7pm

Saturday 20 July

Cork v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm

Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 7pm

Weekend 3/4 August

Cork v Roscommon, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park

