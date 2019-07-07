2019 Super 8s groups line-up and fixtures confirmed

AFTER MEATH’S WIN over Clare this afternoon, the Super 8s groups have now been confirmed.
Just eight teams are left in the hunt for the Sam Maguire and they’ll enter the two-group All-Ireland quarter-final phase which is in its second year of existance.
Andy McEntee’s Royals will face a stern examination in Group 1 alongside Kerry, Donegal and Mayo. They’ll travel to Ballybofey to take on the back-to-back Ulster champions in the opening round next Sunday, while Mayo will visit the Kingdom.
Reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin are in Group 2 alongside Connacht winners Roscommon and qualifier sides Tyrone and Cork. The Dubs host Cork on Saturday, after Roscommon’s home tie against the Red Hand.
The GAA are due to announce throw-in times for the third round games next week.
All-Ireland Super 8s 2019
Group 1 - Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Meath.
Group 2 - Dublin, Roscommon, Tyrone, Cork.
Fixtures
Sunday 14 July
Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 2pm
Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm
Sunday 21 July
Mayo v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm
Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm
Weekend 3/4 August
Meath v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann
Mayo v Donegal, Elverys MacHale Park
Group 2
Saturday 13 July
Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm
Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7pm
Saturday 20 July
Cork v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm
Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 7pm
Weekend 3/4 August
Cork v Roscommon, Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park
