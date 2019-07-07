This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2019 Super 8s groups line-up and fixtures confirmed

And then there were eight.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 3:41 PM
30 minutes ago 6,208 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4714154
There are two provincial champions in either group.
Image: Inpho
Image: Inpho

AFTER MEATH’S WIN over Clare this afternoon, the Super 8s groups have now been confirmed.

Just eight teams are left in the hunt for the Sam Maguire and they’ll enter the two-group All-Ireland quarter-final phase which is in its second year of existance.

Andy McEntee’s Royals will face a stern examination in Group 1 alongside Kerry, Donegal and Mayo. They’ll travel to Ballybofey to take on the back-to-back Ulster champions in the opening round next Sunday, while Mayo will visit the Kingdom.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin are in Group 2 alongside Connacht winners Roscommon and qualifier sides Tyrone and Cork. The Dubs host Cork on Saturday, after Roscommon’s home tie against the Red Hand.

The GAA are due to announce throw-in times for the third round games next week. 

 

All-Ireland Super 8s 2019 

Group 1 - Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Meath.

Group 2 - Dublin, Roscommon, Tyrone, Cork.

Fixtures

Sunday 14 July

Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 2pm
Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm

Sunday 21 July

Mayo v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm
Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm

Weekend 3/4 August

Meath v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann
Mayo v Donegal, Elverys MacHale Park

Group 2

Saturday 13 July
Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm
Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7pm

Saturday 20 July
Cork v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm
Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 7pm

Weekend 3/4 August
Cork v Roscommon, Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park

