Super Rugby AU to stream live for free in Ireland

WORLD RUGBY AND Rugby Australia have confirmed a broadcasting partnership that will see Super Rugby AU stream live and free in Ireland, the UK, some European countries, Asia (excluding Japan), North Africa and the Middle East.

This weekend’s fixtures will be streamed at www.world.rugby/super-rugby in the aforementioned regions, beginning with Rob Kearney’s Western Force hosting the Melbourne Rebels on Friday, 12 March (9:45am Irish time), before the Brumbies take on the Queensland Reds on Saturday, 13 March (8:45am).

Viewers will need to register in order to watch the fixtures but will not be charged a fee.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said: “The broadcast landscape has changed dramatically since the Covid-19 disruption, and while this is an interim solution for the 2021 season, we are tremendously excited about the partnership with World Rugby.

“It’s an innovative solution that ensures our great Australian game can be accessed freely in overseas territories, and I know that will delight both Australian expats living abroad as well as international fans too.

“I want to thank World Rugby for their collaborative approach in this partnership and make special acknowledgement of their interim chief executive Alan Gilpin for recognising this opportunity, and taking it with both hands.”

Gilpin added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Rugby Australia to showcase Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU to fans in the UK, Ireland and other important territories. This innovative deal will see fans engage with the competition across World Rugby digital platforms and get to see the package of progressive law trials up close and personal.”

Access to the World Rugby platform will be geo-blocked in territories that already have rights-holding broadcast agreements, including Australia (Nine/Stan), South Africa (SuperSport), New Zealand (Sky TV), the Americas (ESPN), the Pacific Islands/PNG (Digicel), France, Italy and Spain (Telefonica).

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here: