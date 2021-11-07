Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 7 November 2021
Advertisement

Support for Saints' Liverpool loanee after uncharacteristic error

Manager Alan Mathews praised Vitezslav Jaros for his overall contribution after a mistake against Sligo on Friday.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 9:00 AM
58 minutes ago 2,371 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594572
St. Patrick's Athletic's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
St. Patrick's Athletic's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.
St. Patrick's Athletic's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC manager Alan Mathews expressed support for goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros after he was partially at fault for the concession of a goal on Friday night amid a 3-0 loss to Sligo.

The 20-year-old Czech player could only meekly palm a Johnny Kenny header back into the striker’s path to slot home, as the visitors doubled their advantage at Richmond Park.

It was an uncharacteristic error in what was a sloppy performance in general from the Saints, who failed to earn the point that would have guaranteed them the Premier Division runners-up spot with two games to spare.

Jaros, though, has generally been excellent since signing on loan from Liverpool ahead of the start of the campaign, helping the club reach the FAI Cup final in addition to securing European football next year.

The youngster has impressed to the extent that while the club would ideally love to extend his stay, Jaros could well be set to feature at a higher level next season.

“‘Keepers make mistakes and they get highlighted,” Mathews said. “He’s been brilliant and I think people have recognised the quality that he’s brought to the team and the saves that he’s made.

“So absolutely no issue and that’s part and parcel of his learning. He’s 20 years of age and he plays like a fella who has been playing for 20 years with the composure and just his overall game. No issue, he’s made more saves than what we’d call tonight maybe, I don’t know, a mistake, a lapse.”

On his overall assessment of the match, Mathews said: “We’re all disappointed but the players have been excellent all season and have been very much together. We’ll take what we need to take out of this.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Sligo, in fairness to them, had an awful lot to play for. They’ve qualified for Europe, that’s that done, so that’s a big achievement for anybody. We knew that they’d come with fight and aggression and games between us have been tight enough this year. So from our standards that we would have tried to set, from the games that had been played before tonight, we just didn’t reach them in the first half.

“I’m just disappointed with the way we played in the first half. We didn’t have intensity or fluency. We were just off the pace of it and gave away two soft goals, particularly the second one [just before] half-time gave them an awful lot to hang on to. We played better in the second half and probably could have scored one or two. It never came and ultimately, the third goal summed up our evening. It’s a silly free-kick that just drifts by everybody and goes into the back of the net.”

Stephen O’Donnell did not attend the game having felt unwell earlier on Friday, but Mathews played down the coach’s illness.

“It was just a precautionary thing really, he decided to stay away. I don’t know whether he’s regretting it or delighted that he did, but no, there’s no issue there whatsoever.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie