18-year-old Kenny celebrates new contract in style as Sligo clinch European football

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Sligo Rovers 3

GOALS FROM Ryan De Vries, Johnny Kenny and Adam McDonnell saw Sligo Rovers earn a deserved 3-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

It was Kenny’s 10th goal of the season, as he celebrated news of his new contract earlier this week in style, adding to a clinical opener from De Vries.

Pat’s looked out of sorts on the night. The hosts were punished for their slow start and though they rallied late on, McDonnell’s free-kick in the dying stages ensured a miserable night for the Dublin club.

The match saw second in the table take on third, with the Saints holding a seven-point lead over their rivals ahead of kick-off. The hosts knew a win or draw would seal a second-place finish, while victory would put Liam Buckley’s men on the verge of a top-three spot with just two games left.

Before tonight, the sides had met on three occasions in the Premier Division this season, with one win each and a draw the respective outcomes.

Pat’s made six changes from Monday’s 2-2 draw with Bohemians.

The home side were dealt a setback ahead of kick-off, with coach Stephen O’Donnell unable to attend the game after feeling unwell earlier.

Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham, Jamie Lennon, Robbie Benson, Ronan Coughlan and Darragh Burns came into the side, with Sam Bone, Shane Griffin, Jay McClelland, Billy King, Matty Smith and Nehum Melvin-Lambert making way.

Sligo, by contrast, made just one alteration to their starting XI after the 1-0 defeat of Longford earlier this week.

Walter Figueira dropped to the bench with Mark Byrne coming into the team instead.

Both sides came into the fixture in decent form, with Pat’s unbeaten in four, while Sligo were aiming for a third consecutive win.

Buckley’s side made a positive start, with a low long-range shot from Johnny Kenny testing Vitezslav Jaros inside the opening minute.

Their bright opening was then awarded after 11 minutes. A sloppy pass from Jamie Lennon was intercepted by De Vries and the South Africa-born footballer found the corner of the net with a superb finish.

Pat’s almost responded immediately, as Lee Desmond’s powerful header from a corner was tipped over acrobatically by Ed McGinty.

The goal changed the dynamic of the game, with Sligo sitting back and Pat’s forced to come out and attack.

Lennon attempted to atone for his earlier error midway through the half, but his ambitious effort went a few inches over.

Moments later, Darragh Burns forced a good save by McGinty, with the goalkeeper keeping out the side-footed finish after a swift counter-attack.

For the most part, though, the Saints looked lethargic and lacking in inspiration during the opening period.

Having got the goal they needed, Sligo were content to sit back and play on the counter-attack, with their stubborn defensive rearguard leaving the home crowd increasingly frustrated.

The hosts went close again shortly before half-time — Ian Bermingham pounced on a loose ball in the area but his shot was deflected wide.

Shortly thereafter, Sligo broke, and Kenny showed impressive pace to escape the attentions of Jak Hickman, but there was no one on hand to convert his low cross.

Moments later though, the teenage striker did find the net.

A cross from Robbie McCourt found the head of Kenny, whose initial attempt was saved by Vitezxlav Jaros, only for the 18-year-old to convert the rebound.

It was the youngster’s 10th league goal of the season, sending Sligo in at the break with a commanding lead.

Pat’s manager Alan Mathews was clearly not happy with the opening 45 minutes, making two half-time changes — Alfie Lewis and Ronan Coughlan were replaced by Billy King and Matty Smith.

They looked to have produced an immediate response as Chris Forrester’s inch-perfect crossfield pass was headed home by Darragh Burns, only for the youngster to be adjudged offside.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

A period of concerted Pat’s pressure followed and they went close when Burns’ deep cross was headed back across goal by King, but no one could get a proper connection on the loose ball.

In the 67th minute, Kenny almost got second of the night. Andre Wright slipped through a clever pass for the teen, who fired just wide from a tight angle.

Pat’s continued to threaten sporadically. Melvin-Lambert could not direct his header on target from Bermingham’s dangerous cross, as the game entered its final 20 minutes.

Their best chance of the match came moments later. King dinked in a cross and Benson’s header from close range managed to just go the wrong side of the post.

Sligo almost sealed the victory on 79 minutes, as substitute Romeo Parkes played through Wright, but Jaros got down well to make the save.

Benson went close again six minutes from time, as his powerful effort from the edge of the area went inches over.

The visitors then wrapped up the victory in the dying stages, as McDonnell’s free-kick from out wide seemingly eluded everyone and crept into the corner of the night to complete a memorable night for the Bit O’Red.

St Patrick’s Athletic: 1. Vitezslav Jaros 22. Jak Hickman (Bone 66) 29. Paddy Barrett (McClelland 82) 5. Lee Desmond 3. Ian Bermingham 6. Jamie Lennon (Melvin-Lambert 66) 16. Alfie Lewis (King 46) 8. Chris Forrester 7. Robbie Benson 17. Darragh Burns 10. Ronan Coughlan (Smith 46).

Substitutes: 25. Josh Keeley 4. Sam Bone 9. Kyrian Nwoko 11. Jason McClelland 12. Matty Smith 15. Billy King 19. Nehum Melvin-Lambert 20. Shane Griffin 39. James Abankwah

Sligo Rovers: 1. Ed McGinty 2. Lewis Banks 21. John Mahon 26. Garry Buckley 5. Robbie McCourt 17. Adam McDonnell 12. Mark Byrne (Horgan 78) 6. Greg Bolger (Morahan 69) 9. Ryan De Vries (Figueira 87) 24. Johnny Kenny (Parkes 78) 44. Andre Wright.

Substitutes: 30. Richard Brush 3. Colm Horgan 8. Niall Morahan 10. Walter Figueira 11. Séamas Keogh 14. Shane Blaney 15. Melvyn Lorenzen 20. Darren Collins 27. Romeo Parkes.

Referee: Paul McLoughlin